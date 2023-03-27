Who was Angela Grier? Tributes pour in as Young Thug's older sister passes away

Young Thug's sister Angela Grier recently passed away in late March 2023. Thug's sister Dolly White shared the news on an Instagram story as she reposted Lil Keed's mother Michelle Woods' message, which read:

"Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers to you and the family. Praying God watch over all y'all Big Duck @_dollywhite @duck_keisha. Losing a love one is the hardest pill to swallow but we gain angels and keep they name alive."

White later shared a picture of Angela Grier on Instagram with a few broken heart emojis. Angela's cause of death and the exact date she passed away are yet to be disclosed.

Angela Grier was one of the siblings of Young Thug

Angela Grier was one of the 10 siblings of Young Thug. Although she was the second youngest, her date of birth has not yet been revealed, and she was reportedly older than Thug.

Angela Grier was also a mother of three children – Quendarious, Fardereen, and Aniya Grier. Fardarren was in the spotlight in the summer of 2022 when he was accused of shooting his girlfriend Destiny Fitzpatrick and was sent to prison. Fardereen was arrested from his residence at the time and was crying with Destiny lying at the front door when cops arrived on the spot.

While he was being questioned, Fardereen revealed that he was Young Thug's nephew. According to East Point Police, Fardereen claimed to have fought two intruders but later admitted that he shot his girlfriend. A neighbor reportedly heard the duo arguing inside the house before the tragic incident.

Thug and his siblings do not share the same biological father. Dorothea "Dora" Grier is the youngest among the lot, and she and Thug share the same father. In an interview with Complex, Dora said that their mother had 11 children and that she and Thug were the youngest.

She shed light on their family life as she said:

“My father and my mom spent a lot of time teaching us stuff. We even made a theme song about the United States and seven continents, so we would always rap the States.”

Netizens pay tribute to Angela Grier on Twitter

Considering that Angela Grier was the sister of Young Thug, Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Young Thug's sister has passed away



Angela Grier



Gabo.eth @Bleszt RIP Angela Grier RIP Angela Grier

Young Thug is currently in the midst of his community service

Young Thug was arrested last year on charges of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, linked to participation in criminal street gang activity. Authorities searched his home and he was accused of seven additional felonies associated with substance and firearms possession.

He pleaded guilty to one charge in December 2022 and although he was sentenced to five years, he is currently serving 500 hours of community service. His trial began in January 2023, and the verdict could take a few more months.

His last album was titled Slime Language 2 and it was released in April 2021. It reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200.

