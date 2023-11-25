Who was Anthony Wolf Jones? Diddy bodyguard and Justin Combs conspiracy claim surfaces online amid abuse lawsuits 

Claims of Diddy’s eldest son Justin Combs not being the former’s child but that of Anthony “Wolf” Jones have spread like wildfire across social media platforms. This comes amid the rapper’s third s*xual assault lawsuit. Not only are fans speculating on this, but the singer’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has spoken his piece about the controversy.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and fellow musician Aaron Hall have been accused of r*ping two women in the early 1990s. This comes after the former faced a s*xual assault lawsuit from singer Cassie. In another case that was recently filed, a woman alleged that Combs s*xually assaulted her in 1991, when she was just a college student.

Given the three legal filings, this article will examine Sean's and his eldest son Justin Combs's past. Justin Combs is the son of fashion designer Misa Hylton and Diddy. The couple welcomed their first son in 1993. They have since broken up, with Hylton also publicly dissing the singer by calling him an irresponsible parent following Justin’s DUI-related arrest in June 2023.

Now, claims of Justin not being Sean Combs' son have surfaced online.

Claims of Justin Combs looking more like Anthony “Wolf” Jones than Diddy circulate online in wake of singer’s lawsuits

For those unversed, Anthony “Wolf” Jones was Sean Combs' former bodyguard. The former worked for the latter during the infamous December 27, 1999 incident, where Sean and rapper Shyne allegedly shot up a Manhattan nightclub.

Jones was charged with the criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree in the Manhattan nightclub shooting trial.

Tragically, Jones was shot in November 2003. He was reportedly gunned down outside a Buckhead, Atlanta nightclub after allegedly getting into an argument with an unidentified woman around 4 a.m.

Recently, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @3rdEyeMcFly took to the social networking site to claim that Justin Combs was the son of Anthony Jones.

Fellow netizen @iamdantemoore also reiterated the same online. He said,

“Justin Combs is the song of Wolf, Diddys head bodyguard back in the day. Wolf had major influencer and moved heavy and was not only heard of security but puffs advisor. According to Gene Deal, puff’s previous bodyguard he’s been telling us they had a dispute.”

Details about the alleged dispute were unavailable online when this article was written. Gene Deal, Sean Combs' former bodyguard, also addressed allegations of Justin being Jones's son, not Diddy's. However, he avoided getting into the details by saying he “wasn’t there.”

Deal said during an interview with Storm Monroe a year ago,

“I wasn’t there... like damn, how your son look like your best friend [Anthony Wolf Jones]. If he [Sean Combs] like it, I love it… it’s people said that he [Justin] looks like Wolf but I wasn’t there.”

Deal added that Misa Hylton and Diddy claim they are Justin's parents, so he is “ecstatic.”

Neither party has addressed the Justin Combs- Anthony Wolf Jones allegations at the time of writing this article. Diddy has not publicly addressed the latest lawsuits against him while writing this article.