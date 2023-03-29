Who is Attention by Charlie Puth about? Selena Gomez fans slam singer's deleted tweet

Fans of Selena Gomez have speculated that Charlie Puth threw shade at her in a recent tweet that he later deleted. In the tweet, Puth mentioned his 2017 song Attention and vaguely spoke about who the song was about. Although the singer did not directly mention any names, Selena’s fans assumed that he was hinting at her.

Charlie Puth’s tweet, which he quickly deleted, was posted on March 25.

He took to Twitter on Saturday and shared that his hit track Attention is about who everyone thinks it is about. While there have been plenty of theories about the song’s meaning, one popular theory claims that the song was insired by Puth’s alleged short-lived romance with Selena Gomez.

Fans of Selena Gomez criticize Charlie Puth for bringing up an old song to shade the singer

Charlie Puth has previously hinted in interviews that his song Attention was about Selena, but he never directly confirmed it. During a 2018 interview with Billboard, he spoke about We Don’t Talk Anymore, his song with Selena Gomez. He referred to the collaboration and stated, while also referring to another of his 2017 songs, How Long:

"It's about a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else. When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, 'How long has this been going on?'"

Charlie Puth continued that he does not reveal details about his romantic encounters, but the only way a song like We Don’t Talk Anymore could feel that real was if, in reality, something else was going on off-camera. He added:

"And that's what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up."

Puth further stated that he was trying to put it in the best way possible and went on to explain that he was not the only person on his partner’s mind at the time. He admitted that he knew what he was getting himself into by proceeding with the relationship.

During this interview with Puth back in 2018, Selena Gomez had just rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber. However, the duo called it quits just a month later.

Charlie’s deleted tweet, yet again, brought attention back to the speculation regarding his song Attention being about Selena Gomez. However, her fans were not happy that the Light Switch hitmaker brought up the old drama.

Many called out Puth for still whining about Selena and writing multiple heavily-hinted songs about her. They argued that the reality seems to be that he was simply friend-zoned by the Same Old Love singer and not being able to deal with it. Some also asked if he would ever have plans to move on since the song is now almost six years old.

Several others pointed out that they thought Attention was about Bella Thorne as she was dating Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth at the same time.

It was alleged that Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth were involved in a casual relationship for a short period in 2016, but it was never made public. Puth’s latest deleted tweet came after Selena’s alleged romance rumors with Zayn Malik, a former One Direction member, surfaced.

