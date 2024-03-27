Who is Brendan Paul? Drug mule linked to Diddy arrested a day after feds raid rapper's homes

Brendan Paul, a 25-year-old man accused of being a “drug mule” for his employer Diddy in a federal lawsuit filed against the rap mogul in February 2024, was reportedly arrested by federal agents on Monday, March 25, 2024, as he was boarding a plane with the rapper in Miami.

The incident comes in the wake of federal agents raiding the homes of the rap mogul in connection with a trafficking investigation. According to an arrest affidavit cited in multiple reports on Monday, federal agents working in conjunction with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel intercepted Diddy's plane in Miami. During their search, they found drugs in Brendal Paul's travel bags.

Paul was subsequently arrested on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy. He has since been released on bail.

Brendan Paul was named as Diddy's close confidant in a lawsuit against the rapper

Brendan Paul's association with the rap mogul Diddy was first brought to light in Rodney Jones' explosive lawsuit against the rapper. Jones identified 25-year-old Paul as a close confidant of the Bad Boy Records founder. The lawsuit also alleges that Paul handled the rapper's drugs and weapons.

In the lawsuit, Jones, who accused Diddy of assault, alleged Paul also handled negotiations on escort fees for the rapper. According to his Facebook profile, Brendan Paul, from Shaker Heights, Ohio, is an amateur music producer who began dabbling in the craft during the pandemic.

Paul posted pictures of him and Diddy at a studio in 2023, working on an album. It is unclear how Paul came to work for the rap mogul, but his profile showed he attended Syracuse University in New York for his freshman and sophomore years before leaving in 2022 and transferring to Fairmont State University.

His profile at Syracuse University shows he played basketball for the institution between 2018 and 2020. According to his Facebook post, he forayed into music after his basketball career failed to take off.

Paul's profile also showed he attended a private boarding school in New England, Brewster Academy, before transferring to Hawken High, a private day school in Ohio.

Diddy speaks out after feds raid his homes

Brendan Paul’s arrest comes amid Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Task Force raiding Diddy’s homes on Monday. Shortly after, in a statement, the rapper’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, characterized the searches as an “unprecedented ambush” and a “witch hunt.”

Dyer added that his client, who cooperated with the authorities, was not arrested despite media speculation.

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr Combs is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

Authorities have not disclosed additional details about the investigation.