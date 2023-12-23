Who is Brittany Watts? GoFundMe raises over $190,000 as Ohio woman charged with felony after miscarriage

Brittany Watts is a 33-year-old woman from Ohio who allegedly had a miscarriage and passed her nonviable fetus while she was in the bathroom on September 22, 2023, as per CNN. She reportedly lied about where she had kept the fetus and was soon charged with felony abuse of a corpse. According to authorities, the fetus was found in the toilet bowl of her residence.

Prosecutors emphasized that she was not in trouble for how or when the child died, but because "the baby was put into a toilet" and left there, as per USA Today.

However, Watts has been receiving immense support from people. A GoFundMe fundraiser was recently launched under the name "Justice for Brittany Watts" to cover several expenses including Watts' legal counseling fees. The fundraiser has collected $193,307 as of this writing.

Trigger warning: The article contains graphic descriptions of miscarriage. Readers' discretion is advised.

The GoFundMe fundraiser post shed light on what the Ohio woman went through. It stated that she was "hemorrhaging and writhing in pain" before she had her miscarriage.

"She had no way of knowing that the miscarriage was only the beginning of her suffering. She could not have possibly imagined that the most private situation of her life - the same private situation that thousands of women in this country experience every year - would leave her demonized and fighting for her freedom," the post read.

The organizer of the fundraiser urged individuals to help Watts, who is struggling with legal expenses and counseling.

"What is happening to Brittany is truly terrifying. We must help Brittany as she endures and fights this injustice, and we must ensure that no woman will be victimized this way again," the post continued.

The GoFundMe page has collected $193,307, as of this writing, which is a lot more than the targeted amount of $100,000. About 5,100 individuals donated to the fundraiser to help the Ohio woman during this time.

The alleged timeline

As per USA Today, the Ohio woman was admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital on September 19, 2023. According to Trumbull County Coroner's Office, Watts had visited a hospital about three times within four days, complaining about bleeding. After being admitted, she was "diagnosed with premature rupture of membranes and severe oligohydramnios." This means that her water had broken ahead of time and she had low levels of amniotic fluid.

Medical personnel at the Ohio hospital allegedly suggested conducting an induction of the nonviable fetus.

"Although a fetal heartbeat was found, it was recommended by medical staff that an induction occur of the nonviable fetus," the coroner's report stated, as per CNN.

Brittany Watts, however, left the hospital, the reason behind which is yet to be determined. The next day, on September 20, she returned and wanted to go through the required procedure. However, it did not take place as she got frustrated and left after the hospital authorities delayed it for an "ethical purpose."

On September 22, Watts returned to the hospital and as per Times Now News, medical records state that she "delivered the fetus into the toilet of her residence" at approximately 5.58 am local time.

A nurse reported the situation to the Ohio police, and when officials arrived at the woman's house, she told them that the fetus was in a bucket in the backyard. However, they found it in the toilet bowl in the house.

Watts has been receiving widespread support and many believe that her case sheds light on the difficulties that women with high-risk pregnancies face.

Further details about her case are currently awaited.