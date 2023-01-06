Who is Carissa Williams? All about Quentin Williams' wife and family as Connecticut State rep is killed in a car crash

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the death of Connecticut State Representative Quentin Williams was mourned by the state, including his wife, Carissa Williams, who runs a Small Victories Wellness Service in Middletown.

Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown described as a rising political star, was killed when a driver, in the wrong lane, crashed head-on into Williams' vehicle as he was driving home from the governor’s inauguration ball on Thursday morning.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 🕊 Connecticut state Representative Quentin Williams was killed by reckless driver hours after swearing-in. RIP Connecticut state Representative Quentin Williams was killed by reckless driver hours after swearing-in. RIP 🙏🕊 https://t.co/mfy9V6MTRO

Carissa Williams was notified of the death of her husband, Quentin Williams, at 5 am on Thursday. The Licensed Psychologist and CEO & Founder of Small Victories Wellness Services in Connecticut was reportedly devastated by the death of her husband.

Quentin Williams had just been appointed the co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee, making him the first African American to hold the position in the state.

Quentin Williams is survived by his wife and mother

Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @jahimes Devastated to lose my friend Quentin Williams. CT has lost an amazing leader who filled every room he was in with optimism, hope and happiness. Devastated to lose my friend Quentin Williams. CT has lost an amazing leader who filled every room he was in with optimism, hope and happiness. https://t.co/OaJdcmrDj5

On Thursday, January 5, Carissa Williams, wife of a Democrat from Middletown, Quentin Williams, was alerted to her husband’s death after the public official was killed in a car crash at 12.48 am. Quentin Willaims, an only child, is also survived by his mother, who worked at the state psychiatric hospital in Middletown.

Williams was reportedly returning from the governor's ball when he collided with another car driving in the wrong lane. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed in the incident.

Carissa Williams, a University of Kansas graduate and a seasoned psychologist who has treated people, including veterans, mourned the loss of her husband along with other state officials who appeared to be shocked at the devastating news.

CT House Democrats @CTHouseDems We are overcome with disbelief and heartbreak at tragic news of the loss of Representative Quentin Williams ("Q") last night. A champion for Middletown and CT, Q had just yesterday been sworn in and appointed House Chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee. We are overcome with disbelief and heartbreak at tragic news of the loss of Representative Quentin Williams ("Q") last night. A champion for Middletown and CT, Q had just yesterday been sworn in and appointed House Chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee. https://t.co/Hbsps3xp82

Democratic State Senator Matthew Lesser, still grappling with the news, told The Associated Press:

"Just last night, with the governor’s ball, he got pulled into a work meeting with his Labor (committee) co-chair and they were fiercely coming up with plans for the incoming legislative session. So it’s just, it’s just gut-wrenching.”

He added:

“I was so proud of him and his incredible accomplishments and had so much hope for what he was yet to do.”

Lesser said that Williams aspired to run for statewide office or Congress someday.

Ben Florsheim @bdflorsheim Middletown has lost its biggest, brightest smile. Rest in peace, Representative Quentin Williams. May his memory be a blessing. Middletown has lost its biggest, brightest smile. Rest in peace, Representative Quentin Williams. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/PS2BHCHK3C

In the wake of the official’s death, the Labor Committee reportedly postponed all their meetings until Monday. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont directed the flags to be lowered to half-staff and said:

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy. Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown.”

Police identified the driver of the vehicle heading the wrong way as Kimede Mustafaj, a 27-year-old woman from Manchester. Authorities are yet to disclose additional details about the incident.

