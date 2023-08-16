Who was Chico Del Vec? All about the rapper as Junior M.A.F.I.A. founding member passes away

Chico Del Vec, a founding member of the Junior M.A.F.I.A., passed away on August 14. The news was confirmed by Special Ed through a tweet, but the cause of death hasn't been made public yet. Ed revealed in a conversation with AllHipHop that Chico was found dead in his room.

Social media platforms were also flooded with tributes from Chico's friends. One of them, Bromell Danny, wrote on Facebook that he was a "good friend to the Aggravated Entertainment Camp."

Artist John Ice also shared a Facebook post in which he wrote that he did not want to see Chico leave so soon. John further stated that Chico was a funny person who used to make everyone laugh. Towards the end, he wrote that Chico would be missed forever. Music producer Easy Mo Bee wrote that he did not believe the news at first.

"My eyes literally watered up a little bit. Chico was the kinda dude that checked in with me often. He would just call me up and be like "What up Mo Bee. You good?" Never wanted anything. Just checking up on me."

Songwriter and producer Rufus Blaq wrote on Instagram that he and Chico had a conversation about God when they met last time.

Chico Del Vec was mostly known as a member of Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Chico Del Vec was popularly known as the founding member of the hip-hop group Junior M.A.F.I.A. Chico's date of birth remains unknown, so his age is yet to be determined. In 2012, he appeared in an episode of Behind The Music on VH1.

Chico Del Vec was also trending in 2014 after suggesting that Christopher Wallace Jr. was gay. He reportedly saw a photo featuring Christopher hugging a man during his graduation ceremony at high school. There was severe criticism towards Chico at the time.

Junior M.A.F.I.A. was established in 1994. The Notorious B.I.G. was also one of the members. In 1995, the group's first album, Conspiracy, was released and performed well commercially. After a long break, the group's second album, Riot Musik, was released in 2005. The response was not positive compared to Conspiracy.

The group also became inactive in 1997, when The Notorious B.I.G. was shot dead. Also known as Biggie, his assassination happened in Los Angeles. He released many successful musical projects, including two albums and 27 singles.

Among the members of Junior M.A.F.I.A., there was also Lil' Kim. Kim pursued a successful solo career when Junior M.A.F.I.A. broke up. Kim has also released various albums and singles since 1994 and appeared in some films and TV shows.

The group later released a compilation album titled The Best of Junior M.A.F.I.A. They have also been featured in several singles by popular artists, including DJ Clue and Daddy-O.