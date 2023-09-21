Who is Chris Kirkpatrick married to? NSYNC member's wife's Twitter activity comes under scrutiny online

Member of the popular boy band NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick has been in the news recently, not because of the band's reunion but because of his wife. Karly Kirkpatrick, Chris' wife, has come under social media fire for a tweet she reposted and was accused of reposting "questionable things online" by netizens.

Chris and Karly Kirkpatrick got married in 2013 after meeting and starting a relationship in 2010. As mentioned earlier, Karly's tweets have been receiving backlash from a section of internet users. They had noted that she often reposted videos of personalities like Kevin Sorbo, and Toh Schneider, among others who are known to be in favor of Donald Trump.

When Chris' fans saw Karly's tweets, they said that it looked like Chris was the Brian Littrell of NSYNC. For the unaware, Brian Littrell is a member of the Backstreet Boys and was in the news for being a Trump supporter.

It is worth noting that the NSYNC band recently had a reunion at MTV's Video Music Awards 2023 as they went to the stage to give the trophy to Taylor Swift. Soon after that, fans started wishing for a reunion performance of the popular boy band of the 1990s.

Who is Chris Kirkpatrick's wife Karly?

As mentioned earlier, Chris Kirkpatrick and Karly got married in 2013 after having dated for a few years. A report by Wonderwall stated that Chris proposed to Karly while they were vacationing in Italy. At the time of the wedding, Karly was a marketing representative.

It is also worth noting that Karly and Chris are parents to a child and have named him Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick. He was born in 2017 and Chris shared pictures of him when he was born.

Karly is quite active on social media platforms but recently her social media accounts have been under scrutiny by netizens after she retweeted some supposedly "questionable" tweets.

Well, Karly's likes and reposts on social media are being questioned by internet users. Social media users are going berserk over her tweets and are calling her out for having a rightist political inclination.

Social media users said that Karly's tweets are quite questionable

When netizens came across the reposts and likes of Chris Kirkpatrick's wife Karly, they started saying that the members of NSYNC were all problematic. However, they noted that they weren't aware of the reposts and likes of Chris Kirkpatrick's wife.

While some said that as NSYNC fans it was sad to see their idols moving into "questionable and problematic" territories, others simply stated their disappointment.

Joey Fatone, one of the members of the boy band NSYNC spoke to E! Online and discussed the band's reunion stating that there would be a conversation about their musical reunion.