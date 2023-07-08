Who is Christal Crowe? McLaren Oakland Hospital nurse's criminal charges explored as employee gets called out for blackface 

Pictures of Christal Crowe, a McLaren Oakland Hospital nurse, wearing blackface for Halloween last year, are now doing rounds on the internet, prompting netizens to slam the hospital for not registering any complaint against her. In the viral images, Christal can be seen posing for a photo in blackface, alongside her husband.

For the uninitiated, wearing blackface refers to the practice of non-black individuals using makeup or other means to darken their skin in order to portray or imitate black people.

A social media user, @rx0rcist, who goes by Savannah, shared a video in which she pointed out the racist move.

In the video, Savannah also shared that Christal is facing several criminal charges, but the hospital where she works has not taken any action against her. She added that when the incident was reported to HR at McLaren Hospital, they responded by saying that since it was Christal's husband who posted these pictures, they can't do anything about it.

The video also claimed that Christal got caught back in 2009 for allegedly calling in fraudulent Vicodin prescriptions for herself and her then-husband. Later, she was criminally convicted for this.

No response yet from the Board of Nursing or the hospital, but this was a fun lil' surcee headed into the weekend.

Everything we know about Christal Crowe, a registered nurse at McLaren Oakland Hospital

As per Christal Crowe's Linkedin profile, she is an experienced registered nurse with a history of working in the Health, Wellness & Fitness industry. The same was also mentioned in her Linkedin bio, which stated:

"Skilled in Medication Administration, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Emergency Medicine, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Healthcare. Strong healthcare services professional with a BSN focused in Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse from the University of Phoenix."

Before working at McLaren Oakland Hospital, she worked at Elite Nursing Home Health Care from December 2018 to April 2021.

Christal went to Muskegon Community College from 2000- 2002, following which she studied Associate of Arts and Sciences, Nursing, in 2007 from the same college. In 2009, she went to the University of Phoenix where she did a BSN, Registered Nursing.

Social media users call out Christal Crowe for wearing blackface on the internet

As internet users came across the pictures of Christal Crowe, several people called out the racist action on social media. The comments section was flooded with criticisms aimed at the registered nurse.

As a citizen of Michigan I don't feel safe with her driving on my roads or working in my medical world.

Savannah's video also highlighted Christal's brief criminal history. She shared in the video that Christal also pled guilty to a DUI in 2011 and a no contest to assault in 2014.

Other than this, she was driving on a suspended license in 2016 and was later found guilty of a third DUI.

