Who is Cole Brauer? All about the NY skipper who becomes the first US woman to sail around the world 

Cole Brauer's sailboat arrived on March 7 in A Coruna, Spain, making the 29-year-old the first American woman to sail nonstop around the world solo. She traveled 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers).

Hailing from Long Island, New York, Cole started her Global Solo Challenge on October 29, 2023, setting sail from the coast of A Coruna, Spain. Along with her, the tournament saw around 19 sailors, however, only seven resumed the journey, including Cole, the youngest among the contestants.

While talking about her solo journey with NBC, Cole said:

"Solo sailors, you have to be able to do everything. You have to be able to get up even when you're so exhausted and you have to be able to fix everything on the boat."

She documented her journey on her Instagram account, and in one of the videos, she can be heard saying:

"I can't believe it guys. I sailed around the world. That's crazy. That's absolutely crazy. This is awesome. Let's just do it again. Let's keep going."

Who is Cole Brauer?

Born in East Hampton, New York, to parents David and Kim Brauer, Cole Brauer majored in nutrition. As per the Global Solo Challenge website, Cole Brauer disclosed that she had limited chances to sail during her childhood since they were either very costly (yacht club prices) or the boats were bulky, slow, and didn't interest her.

Growing up on a nature reserve, she often found herself wandering alone, exploring nature. It wasn't until she ventured to Hawaii for university that her love for sailing blossomed. Becoming part of the vibrant sailing community there, she was pushed to pursue her dreams.

When asked what led her to sign up for the event, Cole gave credit to her co-skipper, Cat Chimney, who recommended this course to her since it falls in line with the goal of being the First American Woman to Race Solo around the world. She had a timeline, schedule, and estimated cost while preparing for the events with her teammates.

She also talked about her boat, "First Light," a Class40, which was formerly owned by Michael Hennessy and named Dragon on her profile for The Global Sail Challenge. While talking about her boat, she said:

"I know the boat better than any other boat I have ever sailed. We have a strong understanding of each other."

While talking about what being the First American Woman to sail around the world means to her on her profile for the Global Sail Challenge, Cole said:

"I will be fighting against the constant sexual, verbal, and physical harassment for not just myself but for the Corinthian and Professional women sailors in this sport."

As per Hindustan Times, Cole Brauer suffered a rib injury after she was brutally flung across her boat due to broaching. She entered the Pacific Ocean on December 29 and returned to the Atlantic on January 27. She completed her solo journey on February 5.