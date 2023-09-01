Who is Connar Franklin? All about Aaron Carpenter's wife as Selena Gomez extends wishes on 'baby brother's wedding

American singer Selena Gomez extended heartfelt wishes to YouTuber Aaron Carpenter and his now-wife, model Connar Franklin on their wedding. On August 26, the 24-year-old singer got married to the 25-year-old social media personality at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

The ceremony was also attended by Gomez, who, post the event, shared a carousel of pictures of her "chosen sister's" wedding. In the pictures, Aaron can be seen donning a traditional black tuxedo to the wedding, while Connar wore a long-sleeved, strapless gown.

One of the pictures from the series also shows the newlywed duo smiling and posing with Selena Gomez's sister, Gracie. While it is unclear if Gomez attended the wedding, she also wished the duo on her Instagram story.

Gomez and Connar seem to be longtime friends, as the Round and Round singer attended her bachelorette party back in July 2023.

All you need to know about Aaron Carpenter's wife, Connar Franklin

Born on October 9, 1997, Connar Franklin is a native of the small town of Gainesville, Georgia. She is the daughter of Jentezen and Cherise Franklin. Franklin is a commercial model who rose to fame by being represented by Photo/Genics Los Angeles. She has garnered 283K followers on her Instagram handle.

In 2017, she enrolled in the Fashion & Art Institute of Los Angeles. On the personal front, she is one of five siblings, the other ones being Caressa, Drake, Courteney, and Caroline.

Connar and Aaron Carpenter announced that they were engaged to one another in December 2022. It is not known when the duo crossed each other's paths in the first place, but Connar began posting about Aaron Carpenter on her social media handles in July 2018.

In a February 2021 post, she hinted that they met at a New Year Eve's party in 2017. The duo have been posting actively about and with each other on their social media handles since then.

It's not clear how long Franklin and Gomez have known each other, but in 2018, she started sharing pictures of herself with Gomez on social media. After going to Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour, she posted her first selfie with Gomez and Swift, who is also her best friend. In the same month, she shared a picture of herself sitting next to Gomez in a car, which Gomez then reposted in January 2023.

As mentioned above, Aaron Carpenter and Connar got married at North Carolina's Biltmore Estate. The venue was completed in 1895, and George Vanderbilt’s 250-room chateau looks as impressive as it looked a century ago. The website further read:

"Biltmore House is truly a wonder of architecture and hospitality. As our guest, you’re invited to enjoy a self-guided tour of the house, as well as the beautiful gardens and grounds surrounding it, which were designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.”

While Connar is a model, Aaron Carpenter rose to fame because of his Vines and skits. He was also an original member of MAGCON (Meet and Greet Convention).