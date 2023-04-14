Who was Craig Breen? Tributes pour in as Irish rally driver dies in testing crash

Craig Breen, an Irish World Rally Championship driver, passed away in a pre-event testing crash on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The tragic accident happened just before the weekend’s Croatia Rally. However, Craig’s co-driver, James Fulton, was unharmed during the incident. As such, it is not known what exactly caused the death of the rally driver.

However, it is being reported that Breen went off the road during a team test on Asphalt Road in Croatia and succumbed to several injuries. The 33-year-old rally driver was part of the Hyundai Motorsport Team. Following the tragedy, the team released a statement, saying:

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time."

World Rally Championship @OfficialWRC hmsgofficial @HMSGOfficial Statement from Hyundai Motorsport Statement from Hyundai Motorsport https://t.co/GLNXbphVQW The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time twitter.com/HMSGOfficial/s… The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time twitter.com/HMSGOfficial/s…

Craig Breen won the Super 2000 WRC in 2012 and the WRC Academy Cup in 2011. He also won the 2021 Rentokil Historic Rally in Ireland. Breen was a rallying driver for Hyundai in the World Rally Championship.

Craig Breen was the son of a national champion in Irish rallying

Craig Breen was born and brought up in Waterford, Ireland. He was an Irish rally driver who was a part of the Hyundai team in the World Rally Championship.

He was the son of Ray Breen, who was also a national champion in Irish rallying. The son of the national champion followed in the footsteps of his father and began karting in 1999.

He then switched to rallying in 2007. In 2009, he started full-time rallying, where he competed in the Irish, British, and International Fiesta Sporting Trophies. At the time, he was the winner of all three trophies.

He then made his way into championship driving and rose to success as he was a part of the Citroën Total World Rally Team in 2016 and then joined the M-Sport World Rally Team as their lead driver for the 2022 season.

He won many awards and accolades for his performances, including the WRC Academy Cup in 2011 and the 2011 Rallye Deutschland. However, his sad passing away has left the world of rallying tarnished.

The World Rally Championship also paid their tributes to the driver in a statement:

“Doing what he loved most”: Social media users mourn the loss of Craig Breen

The tragic news of Irish rally driver Craig Breen's passing has left the motorsports world and his fans in a state of shock and mourning. Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences, paying tribute to the accomplished driver who passed away while doing what he loved most.

Sean Cardovillis @seancardo



Craig Breen's final test in Croatia today before he passed away.



#WRC #seanknows Doing what he loved most..Craig Breen's final test in Croatia today before he passed away. Doing what he loved most..Craig Breen's final test in Croatia today before he passed away.#WRC #seanknows https://t.co/bA5rfWznmP

matthew @m_shaw994 RIP Craig Breen RIP Craig Breen 🙏 https://t.co/KjDzyrySnn

Motorsport.tv @MotorsportTV_UK Terrible news from the world of rally as Craig Breen has died following a crash during testing. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. Terrible news from the world of rally as Craig Breen has died following a crash during testing. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. 🙏 https://t.co/ZkMfFaBJkR

Jack Cunnane @JackCComs



"What have you done, is that just a cup of milk with a tea bag in it?"



Still shocked we won't hear that laugh anymore but we can look back fondly Bringing this gem from JWRC back as a brilliant memory of Craig Breen"What have you done, is that just a cup of milk with a tea bag in it?"Still shocked we won't hear that laugh anymore but we can look back fondly Bringing this gem from JWRC back as a brilliant memory of Craig Breen"What have you done, is that just a cup of milk with a tea bag in it?"😂Still shocked we won't hear that laugh anymore but we can look back fondly ❤️ https://t.co/IUvK0JRx89

James Pavey @jamespavey_



WRC Sad to hear the news of Craig Breen’s passing - he clearly loved what he did, as this interview from February’s Rally Sweden shows. Rest in peace CraigWRC Sad to hear the news of Craig Breen’s passing - he clearly loved what he did, as this interview from February’s Rally Sweden shows. Rest in peace Craig 🇮🇪 🎥 WRC https://t.co/bS4EWHEIgG

Tor Andre Børresen @TorAndreBorrese Today we lost one of the most passionate drivers out there, always driving on the limit. Hiking through the forest at night to this tricky jump where no one else was pushing, Craig just fearlessly went for it.

Thanks for making every stage worth it.

Rest easy Craig Breen. Today we lost one of the most passionate drivers out there, always driving on the limit. Hiking through the forest at night to this tricky jump where no one else was pushing, Craig just fearlessly went for it.Thanks for making every stage worth it.Rest easy Craig Breen. https://t.co/NgLigA27Fh

Valmar Viisel @paddocknews Michael Park Memorial 13.04.2023 Tallinn Estonia. Craig, you will be missed. Sending our thoughts and love to Craig Breen's family, friends, relatives and coworkers. Michael Park Memorial 13.04.2023 Tallinn Estonia. Craig, you will be missed. Sending our thoughts and love to Craig Breen's family, friends, relatives and coworkers. https://t.co/TDIMP2qVLu

IrishPropaganda🇮🇪⚽️ @IrishPropaganda



Just 33 years old



So sad, ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam



🏻 Irish WRC driver, Craig Breen, has sadly died in a crash in CroatiaJust 33 years oldSo sad, ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam Irish WRC driver, Craig Breen, has sadly died in a crash in Croatia Just 33 years oldSo sad, ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam🙏🏻💚 https://t.co/Kpjwx33Mid

Anwar Sidi🇰🇪 @AnwarSidi Hyundai Motorsport driver Craig Breen has been killed in a testing accident ahead of next week’s Croatia Rally.

The Irishman went off the road. The front-left of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 collided with a pole fatally injuring the 33-year-old. RIP Craig Hyundai Motorsport driver Craig Breen has been killed in a testing accident ahead of next week’s Croatia Rally.The Irishman went off the road. The front-left of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 collided with a pole fatally injuring the 33-year-old. RIP Craig https://t.co/onhFEPeAUC

Autosport @autosport



The people close to me know it and finally we managed to get it back out again…”



- Craig Breen



1990-2023



x @OfficialWRC “Don’t let anyone ever put you down, because only you know your true potential.The people close to me know it and finally we managed to get it back out again…”- Craig Breen1990-2023 “Don’t let anyone ever put you down, because only you know your true potential.The people close to me know it and finally we managed to get it back out again…”- Craig Breen ❤️1990-2023📹 x @OfficialWRC https://t.co/gkCrXHrjHz

At the moment, Craig’s family has not given any statement publicly, and nothing has been stated so far about his funeral and memorial service.

