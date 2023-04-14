Who was Craig Breen? Tributes pour in as Irish rally driver dies in testing crash

Craig Breen, an Irish World Rally Championship driver, passed away in a pre-event testing crash on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The tragic accident happened just before the weekend’s Croatia Rally. However, Craig’s co-driver, James Fulton, was unharmed during the incident. As such, it is not known what exactly caused the death of the rally driver.
However, it is being reported that Breen went off the road during a team test on Asphalt Road in Croatia and succumbed to several injuries. The 33-year-old rally driver was part of the Hyundai Motorsport Team. Following the tragedy, the team released a statement, saying:
"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time."
Craig Breen won the Super 2000 WRC in 2012 and the WRC Academy Cup in 2011. He also won the 2021 Rentokil Historic Rally in Ireland. Breen was a rallying driver for Hyundai in the World Rally Championship.
Craig Breen was the son of a national champion in Irish rallying
Craig Breen was born and brought up in Waterford, Ireland. He was an Irish rally driver who was a part of the Hyundai team in the World Rally Championship.
He was the son of Ray Breen, who was also a national champion in Irish rallying. The son of the national champion followed in the footsteps of his father and began karting in 1999.
He then switched to rallying in 2007. In 2009, he started full-time rallying, where he competed in the Irish, British, and International Fiesta Sporting Trophies. At the time, he was the winner of all three trophies.
He then made his way into championship driving and rose to success as he was a part of the Citroën Total World Rally Team in 2016 and then joined the M-Sport World Rally Team as their lead driver for the 2022 season.
He won many awards and accolades for his performances, including the WRC Academy Cup in 2011 and the 2011 Rallye Deutschland. However, his sad passing away has left the world of rallying tarnished.
The World Rally Championship also paid their tributes to the driver in a statement:
"The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."
“Doing what he loved most”: Social media users mourn the loss of Craig Breen
The tragic news of Irish rally driver Craig Breen's passing has left the motorsports world and his fans in a state of shock and mourning. Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences, paying tribute to the accomplished driver who passed away while doing what he loved most.
At the moment, Craig’s family has not given any statement publicly, and nothing has been stated so far about his funeral and memorial service.