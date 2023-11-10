Who was Darlyn Morais? All about the Brazilian singer who died aged 28 after being bitten by a spider

Darlyn Morais was a 28-year-old Brazilian musician. He died on November 6 at the General Hospital of Palmas (HGP) in Tocantins after a spider bit him on his face. Morais was bitten on October 31, at his home in the northeastern city of Miranorte, in the Tocantins state.

Morais experienced allergic reactions after the bite and visited a hospital in Miranorte. Here, he was treated and discharged on November 3.

Shortly before his death, Morais posted a close-up image of the bite, where four dark spots surrounded by purple shadows can be seen.

He was always surrounded by friends - says Darlyn Morais cousin

Talking about his death with the Brazilian news outlet, G1, his cousin, Wesleya Silva said;

"He was always surrounded by friends, and it was always a reason to celebrate for him."

"Always very happy and smiling with everyone around him. Owner of a giant heart, always helping the people around him."

Additionally, the singer's 18-year-old stepdaughter was also bitten by the spider on the foot at the family home and is in the hospital in a stable condition.

Darlyn Morais' wife, Jhullyenny Lisboa, revealed that the singer experienced body fatigue after the bite and the color of the bruise started to change as well. She continued:

“He felt weakness in his body, and his face started to darken on the same day. He went to the hospital and was admitted to Palmas General Hospital this Sunday.”

Brazil is home to deadly spiders, including the Brazilian Wandering Spider, which scientists call the most venomous spider in the world. Health officials are now investigating his death. They want to understand the type of spider that bit Morais to determine a cause of death.

Along with his 18-year-old stepdaughter, Darlyn Morais leaves behind a six-year-old daughter and one-year-old son. He was planning a live show in January 2024, which was going to be recorded and released on DVD by his friend, Samuel Zhytor, who also told G1 about how the singer was always "very loved" in the region. He also revealed that Darlyn Morais gave him a lot of opportunities inside and outside the state.

Darlyn Morais and his three-man band, including his brother and a friend, sang forró, a popular northeast Brazilian music genre, which is important to the northeastern part of Brazil. Along with music genres, Forró encompasses various dance styles, which has gained widespread popularity in all regions of Brazil. This kind of music can be heard during Brazilian June Festivals.

The music genre is so popular in Brazil, that historically, "going to the forró" means going out or to party. The music combines accordion, zabumba and metal triangle. The dance also can be seen to constantly evolve as one visits differents part of the country. College forró is popular among middle-class students in the southeast and is influenced by dances like salsa and samba-rock. Luiz Gonzaga is said to have brought the forró from the Northeast to the southeast.

Later, the music's popularity evolved into a slower genre known as xote, which is a fusion of the traditional music and pop-rock music that has now become acceptable by the Brazilian youth in the southeast, south and central regions.