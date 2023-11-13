Who is Darren King? NYU teacher sparks outrage over ripping off posters of kidnapped Israelis

A New York University (NYU) professor named Darren King was captured on camera two weeks ago at the campus, ripping off posters of Israeli children and women reportedly taken hostage by the Hamas group.

His video has since gone viral on all social media platforms and was first uploaded by the X (formerly Twitter) account of @StopAntisemites. It shows Darren King wearing a navy-blue padded jacket carrying a backpack, and tearing off a bunch of posters from a poster board in the city. Another man in a brown hoodie accompanied him.

While the person behind the camera urged Darren King not to rip off the posters, he didn’t seem to pay heed and continued tearing down multiple of them.

As per @visegrad24’s tweet, a formal complaint has been lodged against King for violating NY Penal Laws 145 and 145.14. The account also claimed that attorney Ronald Richards has requested that Darren King be suspended from his job at NYU, effective immediately.

Darren King's works have been published in several renowned journals

Now a professor and post-doctoral student at New York University, the Jamaican-American Darren King previously worked as a professor at the Department of Mathematics at the University of Texas, as revealed by its official website’s teachers’ information portal.

He attended the University of West Indies from 2007 to 2010 and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, with a minor in international relations. Later, between 2016 and 2021, King pursued PhD in Mathematics from the University of Texas. His field of study was the Calculus of Variations and Geometric Measure Theory.

At the University of Texas, he was a teaching assistant in Differential Calculus (Fall 2017), followed by Differential Equations in Linear Algebra (Spring and Fall 2018). Later, King also taught Real Analysis in the Fall of 2020 at the university as a teaching assistant.

During his time at the University of Texas, Darren King also mentored five undergraduate students (belonging to underrepresented minority groups) as part of the Directed Reading Program at the Department of Mathematics.

King also completed the Concentration in Teaching and Mentoring Program offered by the Texas Institute of Discovery Education in Science. He also received the Mentoring Fellowship from the College of Natural Sciences affiliated with the University of Texas between 2016-2017.

Some of his published works in journals include the Smoothness of collapsed regions in a capillarity model for soap films, Collapsing and the convex hull property in a soap film capillarity model, and Plateau’s problem as a singular limit of capillarity problems, among others.

Over a fortnight back, NYU post-doctoral student and professor Darren King was filmed ripping off posters all across the campus of Israelis allegedly kidnapped by the Hamas group in the wake of the October 7 Israel-Palestine conflict.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict began on October 7 after the Palestine-based Hamas group launched an attack on Israel, and the latter responded with a counterstrike. So far, it has claimed hundreds and thousands of lives on both sides.

As per BBC, over 1200 Israelis have died, while many are allegedly held hostage by the Hamas, including 30 kids. Likewise, the Gaza Health Ministry revealed last week that more than 10,000 Palestinians were dead, including children, women, and old people, with over 35,000 injured.