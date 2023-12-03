"WHO DOING IT LIKE THEM?": ARMYs celebrate as BTS and its members win multiple accolades at MAMA Awards 2023 

Even amid their ongoing group hiatus, BTS once again showcased their enduring influence on the global music scene by securing multiple accolades at the 2023 MAMA Awards. Held on November 28 and 29, 2023, the MAMA Awards acknowledged outstanding achievements in the Korean music industry.

BTS, a prominent figure in the global music landscape, emerged winners not only as a group but also as individual artists, clinching a remarkable total of seven awards. This feat is even more remarkable, as BTS has been on hiatus for over a year, thus highlighting the timeless impact of their music. All the members have since released a variety of music as part of their solo projects.

The 2023 MAMA Awards served as a platform to affirm BTS's enduring legacy, celebrating their excellence across various categories. Fans were naturally frenzied at the fact that the group was able to bag multiple awards during a break and took to social media to commend the idols for their wins.

BTS sweeps seven trophies at the MAMA Awards 2023 and becomes the first artist to surpass 50 awards, delighting their fans

In a triumphant night at the 2023 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards), global sensation BTS and its members received an array of prestigious awards. With a total of seven wins during the night, the group also became the most awarded artist in the awards' history.

In a momentous achievement, BTS was honored with the prestigious Daesang for "Worldwide Icon of the Year." This marked BTS' 74th Daesang win, an accolade that fans feel is a testament to the group's global influence, innovative artistry, and connection with fans across the globe.

BTS' dedicated ARMY proved their support once again as the group secured the "Worldwide Fan’s Choice Top 10" award. The immense global fanbase, known for their passion and loyalty, played a pivotal role in securing this recognition. Some other artists like SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and others, also secured the same honor.

BTS' foray into the realm of original soundtracks (OSTs) proved triumphant as their recent group OST The Planet secured the "Best OST Award." This song was made for their own superhero short series, named Bastions.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jimin won the title of "Best Male Artist," with his solo debut album, FACE, being the greatest contributor. Known for his dynamic performances and soulful vocals, Jimin's artistry continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Jungkook, often hailed as the "Golden Maknae," bagged the "Best Dance Performance Male Solo" award for his unparalleled style of dancing and being a complete performer in Seven (feat. Latto). His ability to blend technical aspects with emotive expressions has consistently set him apart in the world of K-pop.

The collaborative synergy between Jungkook and his song Seven reached its pinnacle as it clinched the award for "Best Collaboration." Fans felt the idol's collaboration with Korean actress Han So-hee in the music video and American rapper Latto in the track helped him win over not only his fans but also garnered recognition from the MAMA Awards panel.

Lastly, Agust D, or BTS's Suga, reigned supreme in the "Best Rap & Hip Hop" category with his song People Pt. 2. For ARMYs, this win redefined Suga's prowess as a mature and globally recognized rapper and the group's versatility in navigating diverse musical genres. Fans have since been responding excitedly to the group's many wins.

The 2023 MAMA Awards not only celebrated the individual brilliance of BTS members but also highlighted the collective impact of the group on the global music stage. As they continue to break barriers and redefine K-pop's reach, BTS' triumph at the MAMA Awards is a testament to their continuing legacy in the music industry and in the hearts of their fans.