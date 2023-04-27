Who is Don Carmignani? Former San Francisco official blasted online after attacking homeless person with bear spray 

Don Carmignani, a former San Francisco official, has brewed up controversy after a video from November 2021 resurfaced on the platform where the SF Fire Commissioner can be seen attacking a homeless person with bear spray. The video has been shared on multiple social media platforms, where the former official can be seen walking on the footpath where a homeless person was lying.

A spray bottle could be seen in his hands as he walked towards the man and sprayed the bear spray on his face. However, the former official later suffered a severe head injury after he himself was assaulted by a homeless man in the Marina District on April 5, 2023.

While the authorities have arrested 24-year-old Garrett Doty, who attacked Don, they have also pressed assault and battery charges against him. Public defender Kleigh Hathaway, who represents Garrett, also claimed that Don carried out more than eight attacks between November 2021 and January 2023.

Don Carmignani has served as SF Fire Commissioner since 2013. Apart from that, he was also the biggest medical marijuana dispensary license holder, as per SF Weekly. He held 16 medical cannabis dispensary permits at 214 California St. and was commonly known as "The Cannanis Don." He comes from a technological background, and his family has been living in San Francisco since 1940.

A viral video has emerged as evidence served by the public defender, who claimed that multiple instances of Don Carmignani attacking homeless people took place on the same street.

Internet users divided after Don Carmignani’s video emerges on social media

As the video of the former official, Don emerged on social media, which was brought as evidence by the public defender, it stirred debate on the internet as many also believed that a video could not be enough to state if it was really Don Carmignani, considering that the man seen in the video was masked and the face could barely be seen. Others are condemning the act and are infuriated by his actions.

However, the attorney representing Don Carmignani has also claimed that the man who can be seen in the video is not Don, and there is no proof for the same. Here is how social media users are reacting to the fiasco:

John Hamasaki @HamasakiLaw

Jesus, this certainly looks like the hero of the Marina, Don Carmignani, brutally attacking a helpless person for the "crime" of being unhoused.This is what the moderate dems anti-homeless rhetoric gets you, sicko vigilantes attacking innocent people simply for being poor.

At the same time, this case reminded people of the incident from 2013, when Don was detained on suspicion of felony domestic violence after his ex-wife reported him.

Don Carmignani is also known as the "Cannabis Don"

Don Carmignani, also known as the "Cannabis Don," was a prominent figure in San Francisco's medical marijuana industry. He held 16 medical cannabis dispensary permits at 214 California St., making him the largest license holder in the city. Carmignani came from a technology background and had a successful software company that he sold before entering the cannabis industry.

Despite having no prior knowledge of cannabis, he was able to gain almost 20 city cannabis permits and establish himself as a major player in the industry. Carmignani was also involved in politics, having been appointed by former Mayor Ed Lee to the Fire Commission, which is responsible for monitoring the SF Fire Department.

Mission Local @MLNow Don Carmignani, the ex-fire commissioner who was allegedly beaten by a homeless man with a crowbar, is now accused of macing several homeless men himself in eight different incidents.



Footage of a man attacking several homeless people has been released: Don Carmignani, the ex-fire commissioner who was allegedly beaten by a homeless man with a crowbar, is now accused of macing several homeless men himself in eight different incidents.Footage of a man attacking several homeless people has been released: https://t.co/Yymyn8VDtQ

However, he resigned from the post after only four months following his arrest on domestic violence charges. He had previously served on the police advisory board and had close ties to San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Carmignani's family had deep roots in San Francisco, with his grandfather and father having made a name for themselves in the city's business and hospitality industries.

At the same time, regarding the current case, Don has not yet spoken up or addressed the matter. It is also unclear at the moment whether he has been released from the hospital or what his condition is after the attack.

