Create

Who is Don Carmignani? Former San Francisco official blasted online after attacking homeless person with bear spray 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Apr 27, 2023 09:16 GMT
Social media users blasted at Don Carmignani for attacking homeless man with bear spray. (Image via CBS)
Social media users blasted at Don Carmignani for attacking homeless man with bear spray. (Image via CBS)

Don Carmignani, a former San Francisco official, has brewed up controversy after a video from November 2021 resurfaced on the platform where the SF Fire Commissioner can be seen attacking a homeless person with bear spray. The video has been shared on multiple social media platforms, where the former official can be seen walking on the footpath where a homeless person was lying.

A spray bottle could be seen in his hands as he walked towards the man and sprayed the bear spray on his face. However, the former official later suffered a severe head injury after he himself was assaulted by a homeless man in the Marina District on April 5, 2023.

While the authorities have arrested 24-year-old Garrett Doty, who attacked Don, they have also pressed assault and battery charges against him. Public defender Kleigh Hathaway, who represents Garrett, also claimed that Don carried out more than eight attacks between November 2021 and January 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: Defense attorneys for the man accused of attacking former SF Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani say the person shown in this video bear spraying a homeless person in the face appears to be Carmignani.The video, taken in November 2021, is part of a trove of new evidence… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tLaUqqDGjP

Don Carmignani has served as SF Fire Commissioner since 2013. Apart from that, he was also the biggest medical marijuana dispensary license holder, as per SF Weekly. He held 16 medical cannabis dispensary permits at 214 California St. and was commonly known as "The Cannanis Don." He comes from a technological background, and his family has been living in San Francisco since 1940.

A viral video has emerged as evidence served by the public defender, who claimed that multiple instances of Don Carmignani attacking homeless people took place on the same street.

Internet users divided after Don Carmignani’s video emerges on social media

As the video of the former official, Don emerged on social media, which was brought as evidence by the public defender, it stirred debate on the internet as many also believed that a video could not be enough to state if it was really Don Carmignani, considering that the man seen in the video was masked and the face could barely be seen. Others are condemning the act and are infuriated by his actions.

However, the attorney representing Don Carmignani has also claimed that the man who can be seen in the video is not Don, and there is no proof for the same. Here is how social media users are reacting to the fiasco:

Jesus, this certainly looks like the hero of the Marina, Don Carmignani, brutally attacking a helpless person for the "crime" of being unhoused. This is what the moderate dems anti-homeless rhetoric gets you, sicko vigilantes attacking innocent people simply for being poor. twitter.com/mdbarba/status…
All this talk about safety in SF but no mention of the physical attacks on people who are unhoused. Interesting. What happened w/ Collier Gwin who hosed down a woman? And Don Carmignani who is bear-spraying people?These safety double standards need to be highlighted.
#DonCarmignani and his cruel, brutal attacks on women & the sleeping homeless better be charged, convicted and sentenced to 3456 years in prison. A moronic fire commissioner oblivious abt #surveillancecameras? POS thought he'd get away w it all. How many were there REALLY? twitter.com/inminivanhell/…
Hey Michelle now that it turns out Don Carmignani was a serial bear-macer who got beaten in self defense and Lee was killed by a fellow rich guy, do you still want vigilante hangings or what? twitter.com/michelletandle…
A disturbing crime wave hit San Francisco this week. Tech leader Bob Lee was stabbed to death, cyclist Ethan Boyes was killed by a speeding car, and former fire commissioner Don Carmignani was brutally beaten by homeless addicts.If this isn't a wake-up call, what will be?
THIS is so unbelievably disgusting. This needs National attention. I’m so serious. This man, Don Carmignani, former SF Fire Commissioner, is pure evil. PURE EVIL. I literally cannot believe what I just watched. 😡🤬 twitter.com/sfstandard/sta…
This is my state senator. Now that we have video evidence of Don Carmignani spraying at least eight people with bear spray, will he call for aggressive prosecution of that horrific crime? twitter.com/Scott_Wiener/s…
Now that we know Don Carmignani was attacked because he was spraying homeless people in the face with BEAR MACE, I'd like to know if the people who were howling about public safety plan to bring that same energy on behalf of all the people he assaulted.twitter.com/sfstandard/sta…
@sfstandard That San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani has serial killer written all over him. Investigate the hell out of his movements and #LockHimUp!

At the same time, this case reminded people of the incident from 2013, when Don was detained on suspicion of felony domestic violence after his ex-wife reported him.

Don Carmignani is also known as the "Cannabis Don"

Don Carmignani, also known as the "Cannabis Don," was a prominent figure in San Francisco's medical marijuana industry. He held 16 medical cannabis dispensary permits at 214 California St., making him the largest license holder in the city. Carmignani came from a technology background and had a successful software company that he sold before entering the cannabis industry.

Despite having no prior knowledge of cannabis, he was able to gain almost 20 city cannabis permits and establish himself as a major player in the industry. Carmignani was also involved in politics, having been appointed by former Mayor Ed Lee to the Fire Commission, which is responsible for monitoring the SF Fire Department.

Don Carmignani, the ex-fire commissioner who was allegedly beaten by a homeless man with a crowbar, is now accused of macing several homeless men himself in eight different incidents.Footage of a man attacking several homeless people has been released: https://t.co/Yymyn8VDtQ

However, he resigned from the post after only four months following his arrest on domestic violence charges. He had previously served on the police advisory board and had close ties to San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Carmignani's family had deep roots in San Francisco, with his grandfather and father having made a name for themselves in the city's business and hospitality industries.

At the same time, regarding the current case, Don has not yet spoken up or addressed the matter. It is also unclear at the moment whether he has been released from the hospital or what his condition is after the attack.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...