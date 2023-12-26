Who was Dr. Mark Suggs? Prominent Wichita Falls eye doctor found dead inside his office 

On the morning of Sunday, December 24, Dr. Mark Suggs, a well-known eye doctor from Wichita Falls, Texas, was discovered dead at his office called Suggs Eye Center, reported News Channel 6.

As per the news outlet, around 10 am on Christmas Eve, one of Dr. Mark Suggs’ employees found him dead at his eye clinic situated in the 4000 block of Seabury and called the Wichita Falls Police.

A netizen reporting the death news of Dr. Suggs. (Image via X/Extremely Sorry)

Preliminary reports suggest that the ophthalmologist died of a gunshot wound to the head. However, Sergeant Charlie Eipper told reporters there was no immediate sign of foul play. Currently, an investigation is ongoing and the corpse of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

He is survived by his wife, Debra, who is also a prominent part of Suggs Eye Center. It is unknown whether the couple had any kids.

All you need to know about Wichita Falls ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Suggs

The 65-year-old late Dr. Mark Suggs was a respected ophthalmologist in Wichita Falls and has his own practice called Suggs Eye Center. According to its official website, he was famous for doing refractive surgery procedures for over three decades.

Born Mark W. Suggs, he was a board-certified eye surgeon who also pioneered laser vision correction procedures in Texas in 1995. Since then, he has performed thousands of LASIK and PRK operations.

Dr. Suggs acquired his bachelor of science degree from the Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, followed by a doctor of medicine degree from the Texas Tech Health Science Center School of Medicine in Lubbock.

He was also a senior resident in the departments of ophthalmology and internal medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center Hospital. Later, he became a chief resident at the Department of Ophthalmology at the Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

Apart from being an eye surgeon, Dr. Mark Suggs was also a clinical assistant professor at the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Oklahoma. He was also the dean of the McGee Eye Institute in Oklahoma City.

The ophthalmologist was also a published author and public speaker and was certified to work with VISX S4, LADARVision, Wavelight Laser, and Bausch & Lomb Technolas 217 laser systems.

According to his bio on Suggs Eye Center’s website, he was board-certified by the American Board of Opthalmology and the American Board of Eye Surgeons (specializing in Incisional Keratotomy).

Dr. Mark Suggs also had licenses from the Texas State Board of Medical Examiners and the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision.

It is noteworthy that Suggs Eye Center is the first on-site laser refractive surgery facility in Texoma. Under the leadership of Dr. Mark Suggs, the clinic offered cures for near-sightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, glaucoma, cataracts, laser cataracts, and more.

For two consecutive years (2021 and 2022), the Suggs Eye Center won The Official Community Choice Awards as Texoma’s best honored by the Times Record News.