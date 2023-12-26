Who is Father Edward Beck? CNN guest claims Christmas is a story about a Palestinian Jew, sparks controversy 

CNN on-air contributor on faith and religion issues, Father Edward Beck, stirred up controversy on Christmas Day after seemingly linking the "story of Christmas" to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

On Monday, December 25, during a discussion about feeling hopeless amid the global suffering experienced during the holiday season, Father Beck said that the message of Christmas is that we're not alone and Christ dwells in all of us. He then continued to characterize Jesus as a “Palestinian Jew,” born into a conflict-riddled, occupied country.

"I think the message of Christmas is that God enters into it with us and we're not alone in it. What I'm so struck by is that the story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew- how often do you find those words put together? A Palestinian Jew born into a time when his country was occupied, right?”

Expand Tweet

Beck then went on to claim they were forced to flee as refugees into Egypt, adding that the parallels between the story and the current situation were uncanny.

“They can't find a place for her to even give birth, his mother. They're homeless. They eventually have to flee as refugees into Egypt, no less. I mean, you can't make up the parallels to our current world situation right now."

Beck's linking of Jesus Christ to a “Palestinian Jew” sparked intense backlash online.

Expand Tweet

Father Edward Beck worked at Wall Street before becoming a priest

Father Edward Beck is a Roman Catholic priest who is also a CNN commentator on faith and religion issues. Prior to CNN, Beck, who was ordained in the Passionist church in 1985, was a media commentator at ABC, CBS, Fox, and MSNBC. He also co-hosted Focus on Faith for ABC News alongside Chris Cuomo between 2009 and 2014.

According to a profile piece in Michelle Trauring, Beck, a native New Yorker who was not born into an overly religious family, studied theater at Brooklyn College during the day and worked a full-time job on Wall Street at night.

During this time, Beck, who reportedly felt dissatisfied with his life, re-visited St. Gabriel’s Retreat House on Shelter Island, run by the Passionists, a religious faction that promotes the memory of the passion of Jesus Christ through words and action. Beck had visited the Retreat House as a teen during a school trip and found his first real connection with spirituality.

After revisiting the place and living and praying with them for the weekend, Beck decided to quit his job on Wall Street and move to Worcester, Massachusetts, to begin his studies at Assumption College, graduating in 1980. Beck then entered the Novitiate, or the Passionist monastery, and took his vows in 1981. He then earned his master’s degree in divinity before he was ordained in 1985.

In 2000, Beck reportedly took a writing sabbatical and signed up for a memoir class at New York University. Beck is the author of several books, including God Underneath: Spiritual Memoirs of a Catholic Priest, published in 2001.

Father Edward Beck's CNN Christmas segment sparks intense backlash online

Father Edward Beck’s recent comments on CNN, where he characterized Jesus as a “Palestinian Jew,” have sparked backlash online, with many slamming his alleged controversial statement as an incorrect regurgitation of history.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz took to X, previously known as Twitter, and blasted Beck.

Expand Tweet

Foundation for Defense of Democracies research fellow Hussain Abdul-Hussain quoted the passage from the New Testament pointing out the Jesus was born in Israel.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, conservative radio host Erick Erickson said Palestine did not exist at Christ's birth. According to the Daily Caller, Palestine was created approximately one century after Christ’s death after Roman forces banished the Jews from Judea and named the region “Syria Palaestina.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A social media user also criticized Father Edward Beck, accusing him of inciting hate by using Palestinians' plight. In response, Beck said that his message was misconstrued by certain readers. He added that he was only preaching unity when he drew parallels between the historic and the present incident.

Expand Tweet

As the backlash intensified, Father Edward Beck defended his statement on X, sharing a Britannica article called Jewish Palestine at the time of Jesus.