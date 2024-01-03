"Who the hell choreographed this": Fans concerned as THE BOYZ's Eric allegedly suffers injuries during the rehearsal for 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

On Sunday, December 31, THE BOYZ's Eric was spotted being carried off stage by his fellow member after allegedly injuring himself during the group's rehearsal for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon music festival.

There's no doubt that THE BOYZ is renowned for its powerful choreographies and stunts. However, fans have always raised concerns about the same since it could and have led to the members gaining injuries. One such choreography that THE BOYZ rehearsed for the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon required Eric to be thrown from the back to the front.

Despite their professionalism, the cold and slippery weather caused the idol to make an improper landing, naturally hurting his left leg. While the idol continued to dance throughout the practice whilst limping, he was eventually carried off stage by his fellow member, Hyunjae, which left fans worried and concerned.

Fans raise concerns following THE BOYZ Eric's injury during the rehearsals at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

On December 31, the annual music festival, 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, was rolled out, and several K-pop artists performed for the award ceremony. Before the event officially kickstarted, all the performing artists ran through their performances on the stage to rehearse their positions.

While much of the rehearsals went by smoothly, THE BOYZ's Eric met with an injury. Ever since the group's debut, they've earned a reputation as a group with extravagant and powerful choreographies that sometimes accompany dangerous stunts. Though they've been endlessly praised for their choreographies, fans have always raised concerns about how it ends up injuring the members.

Adding to the list was Eric's recent fall during the group's rehearsal at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. THE BOYZ were practicing a dance move where they had to toss the idol into the air. Eric twisted his left leg, even though it was thought that he would land on his feet due to the slick stage and cold weather.

Though he tried to recover from the fall, fans could visibly see that he was struggling to stand and continue with the dance. However, he pushed himself until the end of the rehearsal but was eventually carried off the stage by getting on the back of his fellow member, Hyunjae.

While fans hoped that the idol would sit out from performing during the music festival, he was spotted on stage. However, fans were settled to see that the injuries weren't serious and Eric seemed to be doing well considering his powerful performance at the 2023 MBC Gayo Daejejeon.

Regardless, fans have been angered about the situation. Several netizens blamed the choreographers of THE BOYZ for always giving them dangerous dance moves that inevitably led to the members' injuries. They also added that choreographies needn't be too powerful or include stunts to be found appealing by the masses. People also argued that with THE BOYZ's impeccable dance skills, it was all the more unnecessary and they could shine without extravagant choreographies.

Here's how people have reacted:

While fans were happy to learn that Eric wasn't badly injured, they've also been calling out the agency and the choreographers who allegedly failed to consider the members' health.