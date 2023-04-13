Create

Who was Hunter Scheel? Tributes pour in as Emily Breidenbach and other Wisconsin officer die in shooting 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Apr 13, 2023
Two Wisconsin officers, Hunter Scheel, and Emily Breidenbach, passed away in a shootout during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Image via Barron County)
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, tragedy struck in Cameron, Wisconsin, when two police officers, Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach, lost their lives during a routine traffic stop. Officers had pulled over a 50-year-old man named Glenn Perry, who was sought for an arrest warrant and wellness assessment due to reports of disturbing behavior.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and resulted in a fatal shootout that claimed the lives of the two brave officers. However, the exact cause of the gunfire that took place remains unknown. Glenn Perry, who was to be arrested, was also hospitalized but later passed away due to an exchange of gunfire. Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen spoke about the deaths and said:

"The deaths of Officer Hunter Scheel and Officer Emily Breidenbach have been tragic to say the least. In addition to changing the lives of their families and friends forever, this event has touched me, my department, local law enforcement, and law enforcement around the world."

Hunter Scheel was born on June 10, 1999, in Barron, WI, to Wayne Scheel and Jessica (Pierce) Janota. He was an active-duty soldier serving in the Army National Guard, holding the rank of CPL.

We offer our deepest condolences to the friends, family, and co-workers of Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel of the Cameron Police Department in Wisconsin. Officer Scheel was shot and killed during a traffic stop and served with the Cameron Police Department for one year. https://t.co/UzUJxcXb0p

Social media users mourn the loss of Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach, who died in a shootout

The bodies of the valiant officers were respectfully carried from Barron County to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for autopsies. Furthermore, a procession was also carried out to honor the fallen officers. Meanwhile, people also lined up on the streets to pay their respects.

Many also paid tributes on social media, as Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach passed away.

Law enforcement salutes as the two police officers who died in the line of duty are brought to the funeral home in Barron County, Wisconsin. @WCCO https://t.co/ZAHv5h7qdL
We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to our fellow officers in blue,Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Police Officer Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. They were shot and killed during a traffic stop and succumbed to their injuries. May they both RIP https://t.co/FROoJO3g7h
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Cameron Police Department Police Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel & Police Officer Emily Ann Breidenbach who were shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant them eternal peace. #NeverForget https://t.co/WpT8ViRzWd
Why isn’t anyone talking about the two police officers shot and killed In Wisconsin? Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron PD's Hunter Scheel, 23 #rip #Wisconsin https://t.co/QBQmQ81lrN
The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Chetek PD Officer Emily Breidenbach & Cameron PD Officer Hunter Scheel were both shot and killed during a traffic stop.May God grant them eternal peace. 🙏 https://t.co/VfUSfV11fc
Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our sincerest condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend. twitter.com/js_newswatch/s…
Our prayers and condolences to the families, fellow officers, and communities of Chetek, WI Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron, WI Officer Hunter Scheel who were killed in the line of duty this weekend. https://t.co/PlQI5DPbtJ
In honor of fallen officers, Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, the LMHS student council is planning a day to show our support. 💙Please consider wearing blue this Friday, April 14th.#GoLadysmith https://t.co/F155QE4Dt3
May God bless and keep the souls of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Village of Cameron Police Department. We pray for their families, blood and blue. Frater Infinitas. https://t.co/wHORsNeY3E
We honor! Raising the flag and representing on the procession yesterday for fallen Officer’s Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel. #Wisconsin https://t.co/Cpeabw0hd1
We send our sympathy to the family & friends of PO Hunter Scheel of the Village of Cameron Police Department & to the family & friends of PO Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department. They were shot & killed while serving their community. May they RiP. https://t.co/z6Ziu31JZH

Not just netizens but his seniors, colleagues, and friends also mourned the loss of the police officer. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said:

"It's tragic, it's terrible. We shouldn't have to be here and talk about this, but we have to, time and time again across this country. We've had tragic events here in Barron County. Nothing like this."

Hunter Scheel had also served in Afghanistan and Kuwait

Hunter Scheel, the 23-year-old officer who passed away on April 8, 2023, was born on June 10, 1999. Hunter attended school at Prairie Farm, WI. He then graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 2017. Hunter Scheel then enrolled in the Army National Guard and was on duty, as he was in the CPL ranks.

He also served in Afghanistan and Kuwait in 2019-2020. He has also won several other awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the families and departments of these two selfless servants who were killed in the line of duty. Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23. Officer Breidenbach was the TK9 handler for her department. https://t.co/heuISwf1tb

Talking about his career, he started with the Cameron Police Department. However, at the time, he was working as a part-time officer in 2022. He then joined the force full-time in January 2023. His hobbies included fishing and hunting. Meanwhile, he also played in the Men’s Hockey League at Rice Lake on Sunday nights.

Furthermore, a few residents of the city also talked about how helpful Officer Scheel has been, stating that he has done a lot for the community. Further, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is currently handling the case.

