Who was Hunter Scheel? Tributes pour in as Emily Breidenbach and other Wisconsin officer die in shooting 

On Saturday, April 8, 2023, tragedy struck in Cameron, Wisconsin, when two police officers, Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach, lost their lives during a routine traffic stop. Officers had pulled over a 50-year-old man named Glenn Perry, who was sought for an arrest warrant and wellness assessment due to reports of disturbing behavior.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and resulted in a fatal shootout that claimed the lives of the two brave officers. However, the exact cause of the gunfire that took place remains unknown. Glenn Perry, who was to be arrested, was also hospitalized but later passed away due to an exchange of gunfire. Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen spoke about the deaths and said:

"The deaths of Officer Hunter Scheel and Officer Emily Breidenbach have been tragic to say the least. In addition to changing the lives of their families and friends forever, this event has touched me, my department, local law enforcement, and law enforcement around the world."

Hunter Scheel was born on June 10, 1999, in Barron, WI, to Wayne Scheel and Jessica (Pierce) Janota. He was an active-duty soldier serving in the Army National Guard, holding the rank of CPL.

NYPD 34th Precinct @NYPD34Pct We offer our deepest condolences to the friends, family, and co-workers of Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel of the Cameron Police Department in Wisconsin. Officer Scheel was shot and killed during a traffic stop and served with the Cameron Police Department for one year. We offer our deepest condolences to the friends, family, and co-workers of Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel of the Cameron Police Department in Wisconsin. Officer Scheel was shot and killed during a traffic stop and served with the Cameron Police Department for one year. https://t.co/UzUJxcXb0p

Social media users mourn the loss of Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach, who died in a shootout

The bodies of the valiant officers were respectfully carried from Barron County to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for autopsies. Furthermore, a procession was also carried out to honor the fallen officers. Meanwhile, people also lined up on the streets to pay their respects.

Many also paid tributes on social media, as Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach passed away.

Nick Streiff @nickstreiff Law enforcement salutes as the two police officers who died in the line of duty are brought to the funeral home in Barron County, Wisconsin. @WCCO Law enforcement salutes as the two police officers who died in the line of duty are brought to the funeral home in Barron County, Wisconsin. @WCCO https://t.co/ZAHv5h7qdL

NYPD 9th Precinct @NYPD9Pct We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to our fellow officers in blue,

Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Police Officer Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. They were shot and killed during a traffic stop and succumbed to their injuries. May they both RIP We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to our fellow officers in blue,Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Police Officer Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. They were shot and killed during a traffic stop and succumbed to their injuries. May they both RIP https://t.co/FROoJO3g7h

NYPD Chaplains Unit @NYPDchaplains Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Cameron Police Department Police Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel & Police Officer Emily Ann Breidenbach who were shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant them eternal peace. #NeverForget Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Cameron Police Department Police Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel & Police Officer Emily Ann Breidenbach who were shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant them eternal peace. #NeverForget https://t.co/WpT8ViRzWd

Kasey Swanson @KaseySwanson278 #Wisconsin Why isn’t anyone talking about the two police officers shot and killed In Wisconsin? Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron PD's Hunter Scheel, 23 #rip Why isn’t anyone talking about the two police officers shot and killed In Wisconsin? Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron PD's Hunter Scheel, 23 #rip #Wisconsin https://t.co/QBQmQ81lrN

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 @Pct4Constable



May God grant them eternal peace. The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Chetek PD Officer Emily Breidenbach & Cameron PD Officer Hunter Scheel were both shot and killed during a traffic stop.May God grant them eternal peace. The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Chetek PD Officer Emily Breidenbach & Cameron PD Officer Hunter Scheel were both shot and killed during a traffic stop.May God grant them eternal peace. 🙏 https://t.co/VfUSfV11fc

Governor Tony Evers @GovEvers JSOnline - NewsWatch @js_newswatch A traffic stop in Barron County in northwest Wisconsin Saturday erupted into a shootout that left two officers dead. jsonline.com/story/news/cri… A traffic stop in Barron County in northwest Wisconsin Saturday erupted into a shootout that left two officers dead. jsonline.com/story/news/cri… Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our sincerest condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend. twitter.com/js_newswatch/s… Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our sincerest condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend. twitter.com/js_newswatch/s…

Eric Werner @MGPD5801 Our prayers and condolences to the families, fellow officers, and communities of Chetek, WI Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron, WI Officer Hunter Scheel who were killed in the line of duty this weekend. Our prayers and condolences to the families, fellow officers, and communities of Chetek, WI Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron, WI Officer Hunter Scheel who were killed in the line of duty this weekend. https://t.co/PlQI5DPbtJ

School District of Ladysmith @SD_Ladysmith



Please consider wearing blue this Friday, April 14th.



#GoLadysmith In honor of fallen officers, Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, the LMHS student council is planning a day to show our support.Please consider wearing blue this Friday, April 14th. In honor of fallen officers, Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, the LMHS student council is planning a day to show our support. 💙Please consider wearing blue this Friday, April 14th.#GoLadysmith https://t.co/F155QE4Dt3

Town of Hartford PD @THPDnews May God bless and keep the souls of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Village of Cameron Police Department. We pray for their families, blood and blue. Frater Infinitas. May God bless and keep the souls of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Village of Cameron Police Department. We pray for their families, blood and blue. Frater Infinitas. https://t.co/wHORsNeY3E

Ramapo Police Dept. @Ramapo_PD We send our sympathy to the family & friends of PO Hunter Scheel of the Village of Cameron Police Department & to the family & friends of PO Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department. They were shot & killed while serving their community. May they RiP. We send our sympathy to the family & friends of PO Hunter Scheel of the Village of Cameron Police Department & to the family & friends of PO Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department. They were shot & killed while serving their community. May they RiP. https://t.co/z6Ziu31JZH

Not just netizens but his seniors, colleagues, and friends also mourned the loss of the police officer. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said:

"It's tragic, it's terrible. We shouldn't have to be here and talk about this, but we have to, time and time again across this country. We've had tragic events here in Barron County. Nothing like this."

Hunter Scheel had also served in Afghanistan and Kuwait

Hunter Scheel, the 23-year-old officer who passed away on April 8, 2023, was born on June 10, 1999. Hunter attended school at Prairie Farm, WI. He then graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 2017. Hunter Scheel then enrolled in the Army National Guard and was on duty, as he was in the CPL ranks.

He also served in Afghanistan and Kuwait in 2019-2020. He has also won several other awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, and the Army Service Ribbon.

FCSO Therapy K9 @FCSOTherapyK9 Our thoughts & prayers are with the families and departments of these two selfless servants who were killed in the line of duty. Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23. Officer Breidenbach was the TK9 handler for her department. Our thoughts & prayers are with the families and departments of these two selfless servants who were killed in the line of duty. Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23. Officer Breidenbach was the TK9 handler for her department. https://t.co/heuISwf1tb

Talking about his career, he started with the Cameron Police Department. However, at the time, he was working as a part-time officer in 2022. He then joined the force full-time in January 2023. His hobbies included fishing and hunting. Meanwhile, he also played in the Men’s Hockey League at Rice Lake on Sunday nights.

Furthermore, a few residents of the city also talked about how helpful Officer Scheel has been, stating that he has done a lot for the community. Further, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is currently handling the case.

Poll : 0 votes