Who was Hunter Scheel? Tributes pour in as Emily Breidenbach and other Wisconsin officer die in shooting 

On Saturday, April 8, 2023, tragedy struck in Cameron, Wisconsin, when two police officers, Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach, lost their lives during a routine traffic stop. Officers had pulled over a 50-year-old man named Glenn Perry, who was sought for an arrest warrant and wellness assessment due to reports of disturbing behavior.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and resulted in a fatal shootout that claimed the lives of the two brave officers. However, the exact cause of the gunfire that took place remains unknown. Glenn Perry, who was to be arrested, was also hospitalized but later passed away due to an exchange of gunfire. Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen spoke about the deaths and said:
"The deaths of Officer Hunter Scheel and Officer Emily Breidenbach have been tragic to say the least. In addition to changing the lives of their families and friends forever, this event has touched me, my department, local law enforcement, and law enforcement around the world."
Hunter Scheel was born on June 10, 1999, in Barron, WI, to Wayne Scheel and Jessica (Pierce) Janota. He was an active-duty soldier serving in the Army National Guard, holding the rank of CPL.
Social media users mourn the loss of Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach, who died in a shootout
The bodies of the valiant officers were respectfully carried from Barron County to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for autopsies. Furthermore, a procession was also carried out to honor the fallen officers. Meanwhile, people also lined up on the streets to pay their respects.
Many also paid tributes on social media, as Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach passed away.
Not just netizens but his seniors, colleagues, and friends also mourned the loss of the police officer. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said:
"It's tragic, it's terrible. We shouldn't have to be here and talk about this, but we have to, time and time again across this country. We've had tragic events here in Barron County. Nothing like this."
Hunter Scheel had also served in Afghanistan and Kuwait
Hunter Scheel, the 23-year-old officer who passed away on April 8, 2023, was born on June 10, 1999. Hunter attended school at Prairie Farm, WI. He then graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 2017. Hunter Scheel then enrolled in the Army National Guard and was on duty, as he was in the CPL ranks.
He also served in Afghanistan and Kuwait in 2019-2020. He has also won several other awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, and the Army Service Ribbon.
Talking about his career, he started with the Cameron Police Department. However, at the time, he was working as a part-time officer in 2022. He then joined the force full-time in January 2023. His hobbies included fishing and hunting. Meanwhile, he also played in the Men’s Hockey League at Rice Lake on Sunday nights.
Furthermore, a few residents of the city also talked about how helpful Officer Scheel has been, stating that he has done a lot for the community. Further, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is currently handling the case.