Who is Idan Amedi married to? All about his wife and kids as Fauda star is seriously injured while fighting Hamas in Gaza 

Israeli actor Idan Amedi, who is also a member of the reservist force was “seriously injured” during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Avia Levi, an Israeli diplomat referred to Amedi as one of the actors in the 2015 show Fauda and shared the news of his injury on Monday, December 8.

Amedi, also noted as a singer-songwriter, is married to Miriam Binyaminov, with whom he shares a daughter and a son. He completed his mandatory military service in 2009 after joining the 603rd Battalion of the IDF Combat Engineering Corps in 2006.

The 35-year-old was airlifted to Ramat Gan’s Sheba Medical Centre in Israel at around 4 pm on Monday. Amedi underwent a lengthy surgery, after which his father informed the media that the actor was no longer in danger.

Idan Amedi's wife is a social activist who works for people with disabilities

Idan Amedi and Miriam Binyaminov began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Yael, in December 2019. The actor posted a heartwarming photo of the newborn holding onto his finger with her little hand on Instagram to share the news.

Amedi and Miriam's son was born in May 2023. Miriam Binyaminov currently works as a manager at Link20, a social movement expanding globally. The organization works with young and passionate activists both with and without disabilities.

According to Miriam's LinkedIn profile, she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Government from Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel in 2016. She later received her Master's Degree in Behavioral Economics from the same university in 2022.

Miriam previously worked as the Head of Social Action and Partnerships at Edmond De Rothschild on an Ambassador Program.

Idan Amedi spoke about his unit's operation before being wounded

In the popular TV show Fauda, Idan Amedi played a soldier in one of IDF’s elite units operating in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza. He got injured while serving Israel as a real-life IDF member on Monday.

Shortly before the incident, Amedi was interviewed by an Israeli reporter whom he told he was a little exhausted but was fine. He jokingly told the Channel 12 news correspondent:

“It’s weird to see you here [amid the fighting in Gaza]. You suddenly feel so clean to me, I don’t know how to act with this.”

The actor then turned to the camera and said:

“We are working hard for everyone’s security. We really love you.”

Amedi told the reporter his unit was operating to uncover the tunnels built by Hamas. He described the tunnels as “crazy” and revealed they found tunnels expanding up to several kilometers. They also found special weapons, which they had been busy trying to destroy for the past two days.

In October 2023, Idan Amedi appeared in his military ensemble in a video posted on X. He addressed his followers and said it was not a scene from his show, Fauda, but a real-life scenario.

Back in November 2023, Matan Zamir, 38, a crew member from the Fauda series was killed during the conflict in Gaza. Matan was serving in the 697th Battalion of the 551st Brigade. Amedi wrote a post on Instagram, sharing a tribute to Matan Zamir.