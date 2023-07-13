Who is Izzy Flannery? GoFundMe amasses over $4,000 as fitness influencer's 7-year-old sister passes away

Fitness influencer Izzy Flannery's seven-year-old sister Charli passed away on July 9, 2023. Izzy shared the news about her sister's demise in a video on July 12, 2023. After she shared the video, she received an outpouring of support from internet users who shared their condolences.

A fundraiser, which has managed to get over $4,000 in donations, was also organized on GoFundMe to support their family. The target for the GoFundMe was set at $10,000, and within three days of setting the fundraiser, the family has collected more than $4,000.

Fundraiser for Charli's family (Image via GoFundMe)

The fundraiser page stated:

"Charli has been surrounded by all of those that love her since Wednesday when she was sent off from ICU with the most precious Guard of Honour from all the hospital family who have helped & loved her over the past 7yrs."

Izzy Flannery hails from Australia and completed her schooling there

Izzy completed her schooling at a local high school in Australia. Her true passion is in fitness and sports, which is evident from her social media profile.

Flannery enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, with a total of 232k followers. She often shares fitness and lifestyle-related videos on her profile. She also has a sizable presence on TikTok and shot to fame on the platform after her fitness pictures and videos went viral.

Fitness influencer Izzy Flannery mentioned sister in social media post said 'big sissy loves you'

Social media influencer Izzy Flannery is currently navigating through a period of grief. She shared the heartbreaking news about her sister's demise through an Instagram post in which she said:

"my precious, beautiful, bright, bubbly, loving, strong, sweet, and caring baby sissy. you have been one of the greatest blessings ever to have come into my life. you made every day light up with your beautiful blue eyes and big cheeky smile. i have never known anyone as beautiful or as sweet as you my princess."

Izzy Flannery also mentioned in her post that she is proud of how strong her seven-year-old sister was. She concluded by saying:

"big sissy loves you always and forever bubba, now it’s time for you to enjoy a new adventure"

"She will forever be my mummy’s beautiful bossy baby - Written by Louise Flannery, Charli's Mum."

The fundraiser was organized by Michelle Antuar with the permission of Louise Flanner, Charli's mom. It was noted on the page that all the funds would be transferred directly to Charli's family.

