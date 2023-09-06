Who is James Whale? 72-year-old shares heartbreaking news of stopping treatment for terminal cancer

Famous radio presenter James Whale recently revealed to The Sun that this Christmas might be his last one as he shared an update about concluding his cancer treatment. It is important to note that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

For those unaware, James Whale is a TV and radio presenter and has worked for the BBC, ITV, and Yorkshire Television. He also covered several shows for TalkRadio. Other than this, he also started his podcast, known as The James Whale Radio Show.

Metro reported that James Whale was earlier diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2000 but had it removed. In 2020, however, he revealed that the cancer had spread to his brain, spine, and lungs. During his interview with The Sun, Whales spoke about coming off his medicines, adding:

"This could be my last Christmas."

He even shared a tweet on September 5, 2023, in which he said that he was going to "stop tweeting and reading."

James Whale has had a long career in the media industry

James, born in England on May 13, 1951, has a long history of working in the media. He has been known for his distinctive style and has achieved name and fame in his professional life, but he also went through several struggles in his personal life.

He started working in the broadcasting industry in the 1970s. He was hired by Metro Radio in 1974 and started working as a host there. After this, he started working at BBC Radio Derby. Later, in 1982, he joined Radio Aire in Leeds. In 1993, he started a new ITV series named Whale On as a result of his massive popularity.

Also, he was involved in various controversies during his long career and was suspended from TalkRadio. All of this happened in 2018, when he interviewed author and journalist Nichi Hodgson, who was named in a se*ual assault case.

Later, TalkRadio suspended Whale and said that the interview was conducted in a way that did not reflect the values of the radio station and was overall quite insensitive.

James has also struggled in his personal life, as last year, at the Curry Awards, he made a heartbreaking speech in which he said that he knows that a lot of people don't like him, but this time next year he won’t be here. He further announced that he had terminal cancer.

In 2000, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer, but he got the kidney removed. Later, in 2018, James Whale's first wife, Melinda, tragically passed away, shortly after receiving a devastating Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. They had been married for 48 years and were the parents of two sons.

He even said that cancer is harder on the patient's loved ones. Whales concluded by saying that there is a saying that goes, 'Onwards and upwards. And who knows where?'

James Whale, the popular radio presenter, revealed that he now wants to go for quality over quantity of life

The popular radio presenter James Whale told The Sun that he is bored with the cancer treatment and wants to prioritize quality time over quantity. He further said that his wife, Nadine, has been with him throughout his cancer journey, and now he wants to make memories with her while he can. James further said in the interview:

"They’re still treating some of the issues. I have a brain tumour on my pituitary gland, which affects your hormones but can still be treated in several ways."

"Basically, I have to choose between the quality and quantity of life and I’ve chosen quality so that I can have a good time and make great memories with my lovely wife, Nadine. At some point, we always die. It could be any time really for me, but luckily at the moment I can still work here at TalkTV and Radio," he further added.

He also said that when you know that you have limited time to live, rather than sitting at home feeling sorry for yourself, one should go out and make the most of the life they are left with.