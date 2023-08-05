Who is Jeffrey Ferguson? Details explored as Orange County judge arrested in connection with wife's murder

On Friday, August 4, Orange County authorities confirmed that Southern California judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, Sheryl Ferguson.

The case has shocked local residents, as Ferguson was best known for serving as a judge in the Orange County Superior Court since 2015. Prior to that, he was well known as a prosecutor in the State. The murder of Sheryl Ferguson remains under police investigation.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

Allen J. Wilson 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇮🇪 @AllenJWilson : Anaheim PD press release of homicide suspect arrested and victim ID.

Alleged suspect: Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson.



Right is Facebook snapshot of Ferguson’s Facebook post from yesterday what seems mere moments before the tragedy. ALERT: Anaheim PD press release of homicide suspect arrested and victim ID.Alleged suspect: Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson.Right is Facebook snapshot of Ferguson’s Facebook post from yesterday what seems mere moments before the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/kf80lnjjqS

According to the Guardian, Judge Jeffrey Ferguson fatally shot Sheryl Ferguson at least once in their Anaheim Hills home. Jeffrey Ferguson was booked into Orange County jail on a bail of $1 million, and released Friday. He has not yet faced formal charges over the allegations. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, August 7.

All there is to know about Judge Jeffrey Ferguson

As noted on his Facebook page, Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was born into a military family, and spent large parts of his childhood living in military bases across Asia. He gained recognition in the legal sphere approximately 30 years ago, after he became involved in a California prosecuting team that focused on drug related crimes.

During this period, he was recognized as "attorney of the year." From 2012 to 2014, he served as President of the North Orange County Bar Association and in 2015, he began serving as a judge.

Kelly @occaligirl49 Unbelievable!!!! This is Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson who’s been arrested in connection with this shooting.Unbelievable!!!! pic.twitter.com/7FeBi7uGts

Despite his success, the suspected killer was not without controversy. In 2017, he was accused of posting inappropriate remarks about a judicial candidate. The Associated Press reported that he was also Facebook friends with several attorneys who he was to preside over in court.

The shooting incident in Anaheim occured on Thursday, August 3. Authorities responded to reports of gunfire, only to find Sheryl Ferguson dead at the scene. Authorities claimed that there was a third person at the scene, but no further details were released. The motive for the alleged murder remains unknown.

In an official statement, Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said that despite the fact that Ferguson was a prominent figure in the legal sphere, this will not influence the case.

Hernandez said:

"Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations."

.Scott Schwebke @TheChalkOutline #Homicide Neighbor Russell Ventura spoke to me this morning about the moment that Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was taken into custody Thursday night on the suspected homicide of his wife at their Anaheim Hills home #crime #California @SoCalNewsGroup pic.twitter.com/d1oviYhYqX

Lorrie A. Walton, a member of the North Orange County Bar Association, said that his event has left the board shocked.

Walton said:

“This is a very tragic situation for all involved."

Jeffrey Ferguson had married his wife Sheryl in 1996. This was his second marriage, as he already had a child with his ex-wife.