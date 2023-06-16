Who is Jeremy Larson? Paris, Illinois School District Superintendent's home raided by the FBI

On Tuesday, June 13, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the home of Jeremy Larson, the superintendent of the Paris Union School District 95 in Illinois. Initial reports from the FBI suggest that agents were at his home “for court-authorized activity.”

The Edgar County Treasures Office has also confirmed that a team based out of the Springfield office was at Jeremy and his wife Jaime Larson’s home at the 700 block of Tenbroeck Street in Paris, Illinois.

After a thorough search of the superintendent’s home, approximately $3.24 million was tracked down in the form of unallowable expenditures, wages, and other financial benefits.

Although the information regarding money has not been confirmed by the FBI as of now, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) issued a statement on June 13, explaining the “motive behind the operation.” Jackie Matthews, the ISBE Executive Director of Communications, went on record to formally announce:

"ISBE conducted a routine audit of the Paris Union school district. Several findings and questioned costs prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring that identified approximately $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures, and unallowable salaries.”

It further mentioned:

“The district is required to provide a corrective action plan no later than June 30 addressing each finding in the final report and to repay the questioned costs and unallowable expenses. ISBE’s monitoring included federal grants, thus federal law enforcement authorities are aware of the questioned costs and requested the final report.”

In addition, ISBE reports have claimed that it identified 1,653,609.11 US dollars worth of unallowable expenditures and salaries from a food service account. It is presumed to be owned by none other than superintendent Jeremy Larson.

The incident has sparked speculations among the Union School district's residents, especially the parents. The FBI has assured them that there is no need to worry about their children’s safety as of now.

Jeremy Larson is associated with the Illinois Association of School Administrators

According to Jeremy Larson’s LinkedIn profile, he has been living in the Paris Union School District for more than a decade. Initially, he was a high school principal in 2012, but has been the district’s superintendent since June 2016.

Prior to that, he was an adjunct professor at Hannibal LaGrange University in Missouri and a high school business, marketing, and computer teacher at the Waverly Community School District between 2009 and 2012.

He also served in the role of a district technology coordinator via Lincoln Land Community College. As for his accolades, he earned the 2022 Superintendent of Distinction from the Illinois Association of School Administrators, of which he is a member since May 2021.

Larson had earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Hannibal LaGrange University, following which he secured his master’s degree and a graduate certificate from the University of Illinois Springfield. Later, he also became a doctorate in Education from the Governors State University.

