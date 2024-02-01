Who was Joel Popp and what happened to him? Thousands gather to bid farewell to brave Michigan State Police Trooper 

Joel Popp, a 39-year-old Michigan State Police Trooper tragically died on January 24, 2024. Popp was hit by a car during a traffic stop conducted on Interstate 75 in Birch Run. He died at the Hurley Medical Center.

As per a press release from the Michigan State Police, Popp, and other Michigan State Police troopers were inspecting the vehicles in the area for a suspected impaired driver last Wednesday.

While Popp was outside his patrol car, an 81-year-old man drove his vehicle around the adjacent curve, striking Popp and two police cruisers in the process. The motorist sustained serious injuries and is reportedly recovering at his home.

Director Colonel James F. Grady II confirmed the news of Popp’s death in the press release and urged everyone to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers. Michigan State Police extended their gratitude to their crew, and emergency responders, as well as the medical personnel at the Hurley Medical Center for their assistance and support.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe was organized by Robert Licht, which has raised over $65,000 out of its $75,000 goal. After graduating from the 137th Trooper Recruit School, Joel Popp enlisted with the Michigan State Police in January 2020 and was designated at the Tri-City post till his death.

Thousands assembled to pay honor to Joel Popp, the late MSP Trooper

The late Trooper Joel Popp’s funeral service took place at the Saginaw Valley State University’s Ryder Center on January 31 from 11 a.m. As per Popp’s obituary, his family welcomed visitors Monday at Frankenmuth’s Cederberg Funeral Home located at 590 N. Franklin St. Visitations were open on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. A private committal service reportedly followed the funeral.

The 39-year-old left behind his wife Stefanie and their young daughter Emalyn. According to Popp’s obituary:

“He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being a dad.”

To bid their final goodbye to the fallen Michigan State Police Trooper, friends, family, colleagues, and troopers from all across the nation assembled at the Ryder Center on Wednesday to honor Joel Popp's life and service. Lieutenant Kim Vetter of Michigan State Police said:

“I’ve seen troopers here from West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, and we really appreciate the support of our partners.”

Vetter also emphasized how Popp’s death now serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down and move over. She added:

“When you see a first responder…or anybody pulled around on the side of the road, please slow down, move over. The law says you have to slow down and move over whenever possible…ten miles now or under the speed limit.”

Michigan State Police said there has been an outpouring of support for Joel Popp's family. They shared there will not be any answer soon on whether charges will be filed against the 81-year-old driver.