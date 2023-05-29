Who was Juan Carlos Formell? Tributes pour in as Los Van Van bassist dies aged 59

Juan Formell’s son, Juan Carlos Formell, recently passed away on May 26, 2023, aged 59. Juan was a member of Los Van Van, and the group was performing at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in New York. 45 minutes later, Carlos Formell collapsed on stage, and the curtains went down in 10 minutes.

According to the EFE news agency, he was taken to the closest hospital after four ambulances and a fire truck were called to the scene. He couldn't be saved, though. The band members shared a statement following his demise and said that his death has snatched one of the best musicians from them. They added:

“The bassist, guitarist and composer Juan Carlos Formell, in full concert of the Los Van Van tour in New York, says goodbye to life.”

Several others expressed grief on social media platforms. Singer Yamila Guerra posted a picture of herself with Carlos Formell and wrote:

“To all of us who had the pleasure of knowing him personally we are still devastated by the loss of the wonderful musician, songwriter and singer Juan-carlos Formell !! A thousand thanks for your great musicality, sensitivity, nobility and sincere friendship towards us! My condolences to the entire family!”

Juan Carlos Formell pursued a successful career as a solo musician

Born in 1964, Juan Carlos Formell joined the Alejandro Garcia Caturla and Amadeo Roldan conservatives to study music. He then went to the National Art School of Cuba, and in 1993, he settled down in New York.

He left a huge influence on the Cuban music scene and formed his own musical genre called Songa. He joined the popular record label Wicklow Records in 1998, released a solo album titled Songs from a Little Blue House, and was a recipient of a Grammy Award nomination. Carlos Formell also started a trio called Son Radical in 2000 and joined Los Van Van in 2014 as a bassist.

His entire family was well connected to the musical world. His father, Juan Formell, was the head of Los Van Van and a bassist for the Musical Band of the Revolutionary Police in 1959. Juan Formell passed away in 2014 at the age of 71. Carlos Formell’s brother, Sam, is also a musician.

Los Van Van was established in 1969, and they have released several successful projects so far. This includes Que Pista, Sandunguera, Songo, Rico Son, Esto Esta Bueno, and more.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Juan Carlos Formell gained recognition over the years as a flawless musician. Well-known personalities from the music industry paid tribute to Carlos Formell on different social platforms.

Singer Descemer Bueno shared a video on Facebook and wrote that he lost a friend to whom he will be grateful and remember with great affection for all of his life.

Twitter was immediately flooded with tributes from the public when they heard about Carlos Formell’s death:

Netizens paid tribute on social media platforms (Image via Descemer Bueno/Facebook)

Los Van Van has stated that they would continue touring and stated:

“We inform our fans that the tour in the United States continues, we will be paying tribute to Juan Carlos in each presentation, in each musical note, in each Vanvanero choir as Juanca would have wished.”

Detailed information on Juan Carlos Formell's survivors is currently unavailable.

