Who was Jude Walton? All about the Ann Arbor community leader in wake of her tragic death at 51 

Former police oversight commissioner and director of Avalon Housing’s employee experience, Jude Walton, passed away. Police arrived at the Ann Arbor-native’s residence to conduct a wellness check when they found her body. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. Law enforcement is now treating her death as a homicide case.

At 1:30 pm on Thursday, police were asked to visit Jude Walton’s Chapin Street residence after her employer told cops that she had not shown up for work. It was discovered that she was last seen by a neighbor around 8 pm the night before.

Aimee Metzer, the interim police chief of Ann Arbor, said in a press statement that there were “obvious signs that this was a homicide.” Police shared that they believe the suspect broke into the house through a backside window. Metzer said:

“The majority of the house appeared normal, and no signs of an excessive amount of things taken or damaged.”

Walton was described as the “pillar in the community” for her philanthropic work and advocacy for those who were homeless.

The official cause of death was not revealed at the time of writing this article. A police spokesperson revealed that there were “obvious signs of trauma on her body.” An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Everything to know about Jude Walton

Jude Walton moved from London to Ann Arbor over two decades ago. According to M Live, she grew up right above a pub that her parents managed in north London. According to her LinkedIn, she studied at the University of Cambridge, where she graduated with a master’s of arts degree in English Literature. In 1993, she co-founded Zingerman’s Mail Order. Following her departure from the company, she was reportedly given a 30% lifetime discount.

She was also a commissioner on the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission. Speaking about Walton, Lisa Jackson, a former co-worker, said:

“She was able to just cut through some of the extraneous stuff and get right to the heart of how we needed to do it… she brought her reasonableness, people felt that and people respected her. She did not talk the most, for sure, but she was somebody that we all listened to.”

In December 2008, she joined Avalon Housing. As per her LinkedIn, she was appointed the Director of HR and Administration. She had been working at the Ann Arbor-organization for the past 14 years. The non-profit took to their official Facebook page to pay tribute to their former employee. Speaking about her character, they wrote online:

“Jude was incredibly thoughtful, kind, funny, talented, smart, self-effacing, and wise. She was the person we all came to in the hardest moments at work. It’s impossible to imagine Avalon without her. We are grieving this unreal loss.”

In her free time, Jude Walton enjoyed being an amateur photographer.

No arrests were made in relation to Jude Walton’s death at the time of writing this article.

