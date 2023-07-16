Who was Judy Solomon? Longtime HFPA member and past President dies at 91

Well-known journalist Judy Solomon recently passed away on July 14, 2023, at the age of 91.

Solomon was involved with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1956 and contributed to the creation of the Golden Globes.

Helen Hoehne, President of Golden Globes, took to Facebook to share a statement on Solomon's demise, saying:

"The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate her incredible achievements in helping evolve the Golden Globes into the world-spanning award it is today. We are grateful for her support and leadership during her 67 years of membership with the HFPA."

Hoehne also mentioned that Solomon loved the HFPA and Hollywood alongside all those who were close to her.

Many others expressed their grief on social media platforms. Journalist Ruben Nepales shared a Facebook post where he described Judy as a colorful and fierce personality. He added that Judy revealed the story behind the creation of the Golden Globe with him, saying:

"Judy told me how they created Globes invites by hand and plucked flowers from a star's home to decorate the Globes table in the early years."

Judy Solomon's cause of death has not been disclosed yet and an official statement on the same is currently awaited.

Judy Solomon came to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1956

Judy Solomon was a native of Romania who later shifted to the United States. She developed an interest in journalism and joined different publications where she held the position of entertainment writer.

She came to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1956 and remained a part of the group until her demise. She helped strike a deal with Dick Clark Productions to produce the Golden Globes.

Judy was also involved in the decision for the Globes' relocation to the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton. She even helped the HFPA to get involved in philanthropic work with the proceeds of the Globes.

Back in 2021, Judy Solomon expressed her frustration with a proposal that would not allow members of the organization for around 20 years to vote and travel. Solomon, alongside member Yenny Nun, decided to file a lawsuit based on age discrimination.

There are a total of 105 members from around 55 countries at the HFPA. A meeting is organized among the members every month to discuss various issues. Helen Hoehne has been the president of the nonprofit organization since September 2021. They have made donations to different charities and their revenue has helped restore films that were released several years ago.