Who is Justin De Vera? Age and all about Alisan Porter's husband as Curly Sue stat gets married

Alisan Porter recently tied the knot with her long-time partner Justin de Vera. The wedding ceremony was held at the Venus Garden Chapel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The duo have known each other since childhood and were dating for six years before exchanging vows.

Justin Nozuka's Warm Under the Light was being played in the background as she walked down the aisle. Her husband and their close friend, Guy, was waiting for her on the other side.

Justin de Vera is a well-known dancer and has worked on stage with famous faces from the entertainment industry, including Camila Cabello, Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and more.

Justin de Vera has been featured in a few films and TV shows

Born on November 28, 1989, Justin de Vera is a popular dancer known for his stage appearances alongside various pop singers. Although the 32-year-old has not revealed anything about his family members, it is reported that he has a sister named Chelsea Noel de Vera. He majored in dance at the University of Arizona. However, it remains unknown where he finished his schooling.

Justin has also appeared in various films and TV shows like Glee, Shakes It Up!, Justin Bieber's Believe, and the Footloose revival. Aside from that, he has been seen as a background dancer in Hell's Kitchen, The Masked Singer, and the film Scientology.

As per celebsmoney, the dancer's net worth is reported to be around $100,000 - $1 million. His successful career as a dancer has contributed a lot to his earnings over the years. Despite being active on Instagram with more than 30,000 followers, he has mostly preferred to keep his personal life away from the spotlight.

Alisan Porter and Justin de Vera got engaged in 2022

Alisan Porter and Justin de Vera have known each othe for around 20 years (Image via jtrvth/Instagram)

Alisan Porter and Justin de Vera have known each other since childhood and were dating for the last six years. They got engaged in August 2022, following which Alisan revealed the news on social media, where she spoke about the moment when Justin proposed to her.

Before getting engaged, the duo became the parents of a daughter, Shilo Bee, born in October 2021. Alisan disclosed in April 2021 saying that she and Justin were expecting their first child. She announced the news by holding up a sonogram posing with Justin and the rest of her children.

In an interview with People, Alisan said that she and Justin have known each other for a long time and that they were eagerly waiting for the moment when they would get married. Addressing her recent wedding, the actress said:

"Our wedding is very personal and very us. We didn't go for any kind of traditional anything – just what felt right to us."

Alisan Porter was previously married to Brian Autenrieth from 2012 to 2017. The duo are parents to two children – Mason and Aria. The actress has released three albums and several EPs in her successful career in music and has appeared in a few TV shows and films like Stella, Curly Sue, Meet Dave, Chicken Soup, The Golden Girls, and more.

