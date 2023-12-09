Who did Kate Micucci play in The Big Bang Theory? Actress and comedian reveals cancer diagnosis 

Kate Micucci recently hopped on TikTok to reveal that she underwent surgery. She revealed in the 56-second video that she was diagnosed with lung cancer, which was detected early by doctors. Micucci said:

“It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so it was a surprise. But also, I guess it happens. And the greatest news is that they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

Micucci then went on to state how the first few weeks will be a little tough, as she will have to take it slow. She then concluded the video by sharing a video of hers in the hospital, where she was walking with the IV fluids and hospital staff.

Kate Micucci, popular for her role as Lucy in Big Bang Theory shares cancer diagnosis: Details explored. (Image via TikTok)

As the fans and followers poured in their best wishes for the actress, many also remembered her character, Lucy, in The Big Bang Theory. Micucci has appeared as Raj’s girlfriend in the show for several episodes.

Kate Micucci appeared on The Big Bang Theory in Season 6

Kate Micucci as Lucy was first seen in the series in the 6th season when she meets Raj in a bookstore and compliments him about his speech. The two then decide to get coffee together, but Lucy walks out at Raj. However, later in the episode, she is seen going to his apartment to apologize to him for the same.

After appearing for several episodes after season 6, Kate Micucci was last seen in The Big Bang Theory in Season 10’s episode, The Emotion Detection Automation. As the actress appeared in the show, she received a lot of love and appreciation for her role as Lucy.

Kate Micucci is also a comedian and is renowned for playing the voice of Sadie at Steven University. Apart from this, she was also seen in small roles in other series like How I Met Your Mother, Scrubs, and Raising Hope. On the other hand, the talented Kate is also a musician who is known for her singles, The Working Dead, You Got a Bike, and Let Me Ska My Van Into Your Heart.

Born on March 31, 1980, the actress was born and brought up in New Jersey. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2003 and played piano when she was in school and university. She is married to musician and record producer Jake Sinclair. The couple dated for a few years and then tied the knot in February 2018. Living in Los Angeles and New York, the couple welcomed a son in January 2020.

As the news about Kate Micucci having lung cancer spread on social media, fans were left concerned and poured in their wishes for the actor. While Kate announced that she had already undergone surgery, the fans are now curious to know more about her condition. At the moment, the actress has not posted any health updates yet.