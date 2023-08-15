Who is Kelly Koike? Identity of woman found dead inside duffle bag in Golden Gate Park revealed

On Sunday, August 13, the body of 37-year-old Kelly Koike was discovered in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Authorities say her body was located at Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue on the north edge of Golden Gate Park at 7:24 pm, near where the weekend's three-day Outside Lands Music Festival was finishing up. On Monday, August 14, officials confirmed the identity of the deceased woman.

No suspects have been identified, and the case currently remains under police investigation.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation. The reader's discretion is advised.

According to Kelly Koike's mother, Roya Koike, the 37-year-old victim was based in San Francisco and had graduated from culinary school in hopes of becoming a professional chef. Speaking warmly about her daughter, Roya Koike said,

“She had so many aspirations."

"She loved San Franciso": Kelly Koike's mother talks about 37-year-old's love for the city

As reported by The San Francisco Standard, Kelly Koike was Roya's only daughter and youngest child. At age 16, Kelly was diagnosed with catatonia, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. While she initially hoped to join the culinary field, years of mental health issues and substance abuse supposedly derailed her dreams.

In 2008, four years after she graduated from Castro Valley High, she faced problems after a landlord accused her of failing to pay rent in San Francisco.

According to SF First, Kelly Koike and her husband, Jason Brock, would spend various periods of their lives on the streets. Roya Koike said that in 2019, the troubled woman would be evicted once more from a residential hotel due to aggressive episodes. Roya Koike briefly had her daughter and Jason Brock live with her, but she said that she could not handle Kelly Koike's aggressive behavior. Roya Koike also claimed that her daughter refused to take her medication.

Roya Koike filed a stay-away order from her daughter after the then 33-year-old allegedly burned her outdoor furniture on September 2, 2019. The deceased's mother said that following this, Koike continued her transient existence.

Roya Koike described her daughter as a talented individual who lost her way due to the various difficulties she faced. She said that despite all of the 37-year-old's problems, she had a special connection to San Francisco, a city she did not want to stay away from.

Roya said,

“She loved San Francisco. She grew up in Castro Valley, but San Francisco was her home."

Officials have not yet confirmed 37-year-old Koike's cause of death. According to CBS, San Francisco Police officers have not yet ruled the death a homicide or confirmed the possibility of foul play. However, authorities did note that they believe that her death is suspicious. Jason Brock, Koike's husband, has not yet been officially discussed by authorities. Brock's whereabouts remain publicly undisclosed.