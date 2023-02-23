Who killed Alexandria Cress Borys? Witness says woman "spit at" suspect before being shot

On February 14, 2023, 26-year-old Alexandria Cress Borys was shot and killed by Christina Harrison, during an argument outside a Kroger grocery store in South Carolina.

Disclaimer: This article contains descriptions of violence and may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Reports suggest that Alexandria was with her baby and another young child and was assembling groceries when she got into the argument with Harrison, who was in her car.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, local police chief Bobby Dale mentioned in an email to the publication that Alexandria Cress Borys was shot after she "spit at" Harrison:

"According to witnesses, the two exchanged some words and that’s around the time Borys spit at Harrison. Borys turned away and was simultaneously shot by Harrison."

Alexandria Cress Borys and Christina Harrison got into a fight "over who had the right-of-way"

Borys and Harrison reportedly got into a squabble "over who had the right-of-way" in the supermarket's parking lot prior to the shooting.

Local chief of police Bobby Dale also stated that Christina Harrison shot Alexandria Cress Borys once in the back of his head. She was declared deceased at the scene. Harrison initially fled the scene in her white Ford, but later turned herself in to the police.

Christina Harrison was apprehended at the Lexington County Detention Center for murder, illegally carrying a pistol, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. She has no known criminal history or records.

It's unknown if one of the children with Borys at the time of the incident was her own child or other relatives.

In a statement by the Irmo Police Department, Bobby Dale spoke on the case and said:

"One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event."

Fox News Digital reported that a Kroger spokesperson confirmed that the store provided video to assist the Irmo Police Department in their investigation.

Alexandria Cress Borys had recently enrolled in nursing school

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was set up by Alexandria's husband, Tyler Borys, to build a memorial in her honor and to utilize the additional funds collected to benefit their son's future. The campaign raised $33,352.

Alexandria was recently enrolled in nursing school and worked as a local cosmetologist.

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post described her as "a beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more."

Alexandria Cress Borys was killed just six days after her younger brother Brandon was fatally shot in an unrelated incident.

