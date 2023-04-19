Who killed Kerisha Johnson? Three teens arrested over pregnant woman's death in Baton Rogue

On Sunday, April 16, three teens were arrested for the fatal shootings of 36-year-old Kerisha Johnson and her unborn child in Baton Rouge. The three suspects were identified as Marques Porch, Derrick Curry, and Gregory Parker. Local authorities noted that the teen suspects allegedly intended to kill another victim but accidentally shot Kerisha Johnson after she arrived at the scene to pick up her friend at a party.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to WBRZ, at least one of the suspects involved in the case had worked for Baton Rouge authorities. Until his arrest on Sunday, Marques Porch had served as a corrections officer for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. All three teens have been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Kerisha Johnson was allegedly mistaken as the target

As per ABC Chicago, upon being interrogated by officials, Marques Porch confessed to providing the weapons used in the shooting. While officials have not disclosed the events that led to the incident, Porch said they fired at Kerisha Johnson's car, believing it belonged to their target.

He added that after his group had fired the initial shots, someone shot back at them as they fled the scene in a vehicle.

According to The Advocate, Porch told investigators that after the shooting, he attempted to dispose of the weapons before the arrival of police officers. Along with the other suspects, he is considered innocent until proven guilty.

A community mourns over the tragic incident

Speaking to reporters, the victim's friend, Deanna Williams, lamented that Kerisha Johnson died as a result of a feud unrelated to her.

Williams said:

"It was senseless. It was senseless. And just to know that she lost her life behind, nothing, you know, she was an innocent person. And It's... I can't."

Williams added:

"She was the goofiest friend, very sweet person. She'll give you the shirt off her back. She was just that sweet. Those memories will never be forgotten."

In the wake of the shooting, locals in the area mourned her death. ABC reported that Bobby Hardnett, who worked near the scene of the crime, placed a Teddy bear on the ground. He told reporters:

"By being a mother and a child, it's just kind of like too much of that going on in the city right now, with the women and the children. We got to wake up on this here. These guys got all of these issues and things going on. They need to find different ways or better ways to handle their anger."

The shooting currently remains under investigation by Baton Rouge authorities. The names of the intended targets of the shooting have not been released.

