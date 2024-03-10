Who is Krystyna Pyszkova? All you need to know about Miss World 2024 Winner from Czech Republic

The Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova has recently emerged as the winner of the Miss World 2024 competition organized at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. The official Instagram page of Miss World also announced the news with two posts, and one of them reads:

"Miss World Czech Republic, @krystyna_Pyszko, is the 71st Miss World!! @yasminazaytoun from Lebanon is the 1st Runner-up. Congratulations and welcome to the Miss World family, Krystyna!"

According to iDNES, Krystyna Pyszkova previously won the title of Miss Czech Republic in 2022 and pursued her law degree at Charles University. She has been involved with a charity project that provides education to children from underprivileged families.

CNN reports that the event was held on March 9, 2024, with Yasmina Zaytoun, Ache Abrahams, and Lesego Chombo as runner-ups. 40 of the best models from around the world competed in the initial round.

In one of the rounds, Krystyna was told to speak on the problems that are affecting women's health care, and she replied by emphasizing the removal of shame related to menstruation that exists today.

Krystyna Pyszkova is a resident of the Czech Republic: Career, family, and other details

The recent Miss World 2024 contest witnessed around 112 contestants. As per Associates Press, Krystyna Pyszkova also expressed happiness after her victory and said:

"Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of 'beauty with a purpose' on a global platform."

Krystyna has been pursuing her career as a model for a long time, and her hobbies include painting along with playing the flute and violin. The 26-year-old has gained recognition as the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and has frequently participated in its activities.

She is also a student at MCI Innsbruck, where she is studying business administration. She likes to travel to different countries, and while preparing herself for Miss Czech Republic in 2022, she addressed her charity work in an interview where she said:

"Education is one of the surest ways to improve the lives of children in Africa. Basic education, which many local families cannot afford, is the key to improving the quality of their future lives. I would like to spread this project more among people, as well as to more needy countries."

She additionally stated that winning Miss Czech Republic would bring her closer to what she wants to do in her life. Krystyna Pyszkova's Instagram bio says that she supports "sustainable development through education" and is active on the platform with around 200,000 followers.