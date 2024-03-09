Who is Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and what did she do? Shota allegations explained as concerning Tumblr post goes viral 

Japanese singer and model Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is getting blasted on X after being exposed for alleged p*edophilia. A Tumblr post shared several screenshots of the PonPonPon singer supposedly speaking inappropriately to and about a teenager. She had not addressed the controversy at the time of writing this article.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses p*edophilia. Reader’s discretion is advised.

For those uninitiated, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, whose real name is Kiriko Hayama, is known for her association with Japan’s kawaii and decora culture, which is centered around the Harajuku neighborhood. She has garnered immense traction after releasing the songs Candy Candy and Fashion Monster. Her albums Pika Pika Fantaijin, Candy Racer, and Japamyu also pushed her into the limelight.

Recently, X user @happi_leigh_ took to the social networking site to accuse Kyary Pamyu Pamyu of inappropriate behavior. A netizen commented under the Tumblr thread @happi_leigh_ posted, saying:

“Wow kyary pamyu pamyu is a disgusting p*dophile wtf”

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s P-chan controversy explained as p*edophile allegations go viral

In a post dated December 14, 2019, a Tumblr user nonpsychotic revealed that Kiriko Hayama allegedly shared that she held one of her 12-year-old dancers between her legs. She proceeded to say in a social media post, “I wanna hold his hand.” The Tumblr post has been reblogged 3716 times.

Referring to P-Chan, a member of TEMPURA KIDZ, a j-pop group that started their career as backup dancers for Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, the now-31-year-old allegedly said:

“P-chan is so cute, shota shota shota*! If it’s not a crime for me to do it, I wanna give him a smooch on the cheek! Eek! I said it!”

According to Urban Dictionary, the term “shota” refers to a young boy between the ages of five and 13 who oftentimes appears “cute, short, and innocent.” Usually, older women and sometimes men are drawn to them.

In another instance, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu claimed that she loved P-Chan and wanted to “sleep together” and “hold him.” She also said in the social media post, “Is that a crime? Please don’t report me I’m sorry”

A text message exchange allegedly between Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and P-Chan was also shared by the Tumblr user. In the same, the former can be seen allegedly asking P-Chan, “Let’s sleep together tonight.” P-Chan allegedly responded to the same by saying, “I’d be so nervous I couldn’t sleep.”

X user @shulktwerkvids also shared a video where the part-time model was seen squishing a Nintendo character’s belly in an advertisement. The X user tweeted alongside a video of the same:

“do you think her liking kids is the reason we don’t get these types of Nintendo ads anymore?”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly two million views.

The singer had not addressed the shota controversy that has emerged over the years. She gained stardom when she was just a teenager after landing in the KERA fashion magazine in 2009. In 2011, she debuted as a singer by releasing PonPonPon. Since then, she has released numerous tracks and albums.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu announced in March 2023 that she had tied the knot with actor Hayama Shono.