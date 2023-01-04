Who is Kyra Harris Bolden's husband? All about the first Black woman justice on Michigan Supreme Court

Kyra Harris Bolden, a former Michigan State Representative, made history after being sworn in as the first black woman justice to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court.

According to CNN, the 34-year-old became the youngest justice in the court's 185-year history on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The news comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in November 2022 that Bolden would be succeeding Justice Bridget McCormack, who has retired from the position. McCormack will become the Chief Executive Officer of New York's American Arbitration Association-International Center for Dispute Resolution.

On the personal front, Kyra Harris Bolden is married and has one daughter.

All you need to know about Kyra Harris Bolden's husband and career

Born on July 31, 1988, Kyra Harris Bolden is a native of Southfield, Michigan. A lawyer by profession, she graduated with a bachelor's degree from Grand Valley State University and received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

She is married to Gregory Bolden II, a dentist based in Detroit, Michigan. According to his profile on DocSpot, he got a degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry. He is also affiliated with the Veterans Health Administration (VA) and Detroit VA Medical Center.

As per theGrio, Kyra Harris Bolden was elected as one of the Michigan House of Representatives in 2018.

ABC 24 News reports that while Bolden was studying for her undergraduate degree, she found out about her great-grandfather, Jesse Lee Bond, who was lynched to death in the 1930s in Tennessee. Bond's nephew, Ronald Morris, stated that the killers castrated and dumped his uncle in the Hatchie River.

Bolden spoke to Michigan Radio and revealed that the murderers of Bond walked free, and his death was ruled an accidental drowning. She told the Free Press that the unfortunate incident made her passionate about pursuing a career in law.

Earlier, while speaking with the publication, the executive director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, John Johnson Jr., praised Bolden's skills and leadership qualities.

“Her trial experience as a criminal defense attorney, her leadership on important public policy and her dedication to justice — the legacy of her own great-grandfather’s lynching — will inform her decisions and bring the court closer to the goal of achieving equal justice for all.”

According to the Detroit News, Bolden stated that her position on the state's high court will ensure equal access to justice, no fears or favors in applying the law, and treating people with respect and dignity. Mid Michigan Now reported:

"I know what is required of the people of the State of Michigan, I know what the people of the State of Michigan deserve, you know, they deserve a hardworking Justice that takes the time to make well-reasoned and thoughtful decisions."

To complete McCormack's eight-year tenure, Kyra Harris Bolden will need to compete for election twice: first in the November 2024 special election to fill out the remainder of McCormack's term and again in the November 2028 regular election.

