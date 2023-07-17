Who is Laura Griffin? Matthew Nilo pleads not guilty to second series of assaults as fiancee stands by him

On July 13, 2023, 35-year-old Matthew Nilo of New Jersey pleaded not guilty to a second series of assaults, including five alleged attacks on four women in the North End, Boston, between 2007 and 2008. In court, the accused lawyer was accompanied by his fiancee, Laura Griffin, who was dressed in black as she sat beside her fiance.

The U.S. Sun reported that according to now-deleted Facebook posts, Matthew Nilo proposed to Laura Griffin briefly before his arrest. However, it remains uncertain when the couple began dating. Aside from that, information on Laura Griffin remains scarce as she has not been seen on social media and often remains outside of the media spotlight.

Matthew Nilo paid an additional $50,000 bail on new charges

On June 1, 2023, the U.S. Sun reported that lawyer Matthew Nilo was apprehended after authorities found DNA evidence that tied him to a series of s*xual assaults in Boston that took place between 2007 and 2008.

Following this, The Boston Globe reported that on June 5, 2023, Matthew appeared in Suffolk Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated r*pe, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to r*pe, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

According to the report by the Boston Globe, Laura Griffin was present at that hearing holding rosary beads. The report by the U.S. Sun mentioned that on Saturday, June 15, Matthew paid a bail bond of $500,000 for all the charges he pleaded not guilty to and was discharged from custody.

Meanwhile, as per Associated Press reports, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Matthew Nilo is held accountable for all the crimes he has committed.

"Nothing can eliminate the terror experienced by these survivors, but at least now they have the knowledge that Mr. Nilo must answer to the horrible charges he’s alleged to have committed. We hope this provides some solace to survivors of these attacks."

Earlier, on July 13, at his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court, Matthew Nilo pleaded not guilty to new charges, which were similar to the ones he faced in his previous indictment, and paid an additional $50,000 bail to remain out of jail.

The New York Post reported that while Matthew will be free on bail and is permitted to return to his residence in New Jersey, the lawyer will have to keep a GPS tracker on him at all times. Moreover, his passport will be canceled as of now.

According to the report by The New York Post, Laura Griffin posted $500,000 of Matthew Nilo's $5 million bail that released him from custody. As mentioned earlier, there is little information about Laura and her profession as she avoids both social media and public attention to evade scrutiny.

Matthew Nilo's attorney accused authorities of "piling" more cases

According to a report by Associated Press, Matthew Nilo was employed by a New York-based cybersecurity company, from where he was suspended after his first arrest.

On Thursday, Matthew's attorney, Joseph Cataldo, told reporters that he thinks that the government is adding unsolved cases to his client's case. According to Fox News, Joseph Cataldo said:

"They have not turned over any discovery from the new allegations, no police reports. I think they're trying to solve some unresolved cases, and I think the government might be piling on, just trying to claim that Mr. Nilo committed these crimes."

He then said, as per ABC News:

"As for the collection of my client’s DNA, we will be filing a motion to suppress the illegal seizure of his DNA, which was done without a warrant."

Matthew Nilo's next court date is scheduled for September 14, 2023, and his trial is slated to start on June 25, 2024. Aside from that, the accussed will also be appearing for a pre-trial hearing on January 16, 2024.