Who is Lexi Morgan Powell? "I Hate Mexicans" Disneyland racist rant video sparks outrage online  

Disclaimer: This article details a racially motivated incident. Reader's discretion is advised.

A 22-year-old woman was caught on video shouting “I hate Mexicans” to a mother and son on his birthday in a Disneyland parking lot bathroom last week. The now-viral video posted on December 7 by Eva Ramirez alleged that the woman in a gray shirt with white Mickey ears made a racist comment after she heard Ramirez and her toddler son conversing in Spanish at the Disneyland parking lot bathroom.

As the video started making its rounds online, multiple social media accounts identified the woman as Lexi Morgan Powell, a San Bernardino County, California resident.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ramirez, who began filming Lexi shortly after she allegedly said, "Great, you’re a f***ing Mexican, right?" said that the racist comment was sparked after she and her toddler son used a giant bathroom stall.

Lexi Morgan Powell, who was with her mom in a wheelchair at the time of the incident, doubled down her attacks after she was confronted by Ramirez over the racist comment, even declaring 'I hate Mexicans.”

Disneyland racist video explored as netizens identify the woman in the clip

On December 7, 2023, Eva Ramirez took to Instagram and posted a video showing a woman shouting “I hate Mexicans” in a Disneyland parking lot bathroom. Ramirez claimed the woman, identified as Lexi Morgan Powell, accompanied by an older woman in a wheelchair, made the racist comment after she discovered Ramirez’s toddler son had used the bigger bathroom stall.

Expand Tweet

According to Lexi Morgan Powell, deleted social media accounts unearthed by netizens, she is a 22-year-old San Bernardino County, California, native and works at Target.

In the video, after being confronted by Ramirez over the alleged racist comment, Powell, a California native who lives in San Bernardino County, said,

“This is America. You don’t speak Spanish in America, an English-speaking country.”

As Powell’s mother exits from a bathroom stall, Ramirez responds,

“I have a child and I speak Spanish to my child. You have a problem with that?” Ramirez says. “We can speak Spanish wherever the heck we want to.”

As Ramirez keeps pressing the woman about her discriminatory remarks, Powell doubles down and says her son should not have used a large, unmarked stall.

When Ramirez responds, “Your comment was racist, and it had nothing to do with using the restroom,” Powell throws up her hands and says, “I don’t care. I hate Mexicans, it’s true. There it is,” as the older woman gets into a wheelchair after washing her hands.

In the Instagram Post, Ramirez said that the larger bathrooms in Disneyland were also reserved for mothers with young kids.

"The bigger restroom stalls at that location are also for mothers with children and clearly have no handicap signs," Ramirez wrote. “Racism starts at home," she added.

Netizens are fired up over a Disneyland video that showed a woman making racist comments

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with people going as far as unearthing Lexi Morgan Powell's personal information and demanding she be fired from her job at Target.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the outrage, Powell has deleted her multiple social media accounts. Los Angeles Times reported that a man was arrested while protesting outside Powell’s San Bernardino County home with a small crowd of protesters over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ramirez told the outlet that Disneyland refused to act after she showed them the incident video. Ramirez alleged that security at Disneyland told her they couldn't ask the other patrons to leave as it was only a verbal confrontation.

“They told me that they already got her side of the story, and it felt dismissive as I tried to explain what happened,” Ramirez said. “I told them I wouldn’t stay at Disneyland because I wouldn’t feel safe knowing that they let that other person into the theme park and didn’t do anything for me.”

Ramirez said that while security notified the police, they downplayed the incident.