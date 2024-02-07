Martha Kelner, a prominent correspondent for Sky News, has found herself at the center of a media storm following her recent report on the health of King Charles and the royal family's succession.

On February 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced the cancer diagnosis of King Charles III. It broke the internet, and all the media presenters came forward to report on his health updates.

However, on February 6, 2024, Martha Kelner reported live from Los Angeles and made a mistake that caught attention. During her segment on Sky News, Kelner made headlines by suggesting that King Charles, who recently announced his battle with cancer, has "five children" and called Prince Harry "King Harry."

Kelner is a US Sky News correspondent and was previously a British sports reporter.

Martha Kelner's reporting on King Charles' health

Buckingham Palace has released a statement about King Charles' health, saying that he has cancer. However, the type of cancer is still unknown, but it has been confirmed that he did not have prostate cancer on February 5, 2024, as per The Mirror.

Martha Kelner reported live from Los Angeles about King Charles' health on February 6, 2024, and made wrong remarks regarding the monarch's family and the status of Prince Harry. She began saying:

"We know that King Charles told all of his five children personally about his diagnosis that, of course, included the Duke of Sussex, despite the fact that the pair, it's no secret to say, have a very strained relationship at the moment."

While addressing Prince Harry, who has cancelled his trip to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markel, she further added:

"They were due to be in Vancouver to mark a year to go to the Invictus Games which is an event for wounded, injured, service men and women that King Harry has been a long-time advocate for."

Moreover, Sky News has yet to comment on the controversy surrounding Martha Kelner's reporting.

Martha Kelner is a prominent US correspondent for Sky News

Kelner, a 34-year-old woman, was born in 1990. She is the daughter of Martin Kelner, a sports reporter and owner of the Daily Mail. She graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2011.

In the same year, she joined Daily Mail. Later, in March 2017, she joined The Guardian as Chief Sports Reporter. While at The Guardian, she was shortlisted for the 2017 British Journalism Awards.

In 2018, Martha Kelner joined Sky News as a sports correspondent. She has reported from World Cups and Olympic Games. In mid-2021, she became Sky News' US correspondent, covering North America. Kelner has covered stories like the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Miami building collapse, and the abortion rights battle.

In 2018, Kelner was named "Sports Journalist of the Year" by the British Press Awards, and in the same year, she was a winner of "Scoop of the Year" at the Sports Journalists' Association Awards. In 2010, she also won "Young Talent of the Year" at the Royal Television Society's (RTS) Television Journalism Awards.