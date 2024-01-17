Who is Matthew Longmate? Derbyshire police officer avoids jail after having s*x with drunk woman in patrol car

On January 15, 2024, the Southwark Crown Court concluded the trial of Matthew Longmate, in which the police officer narrowly avoided prison. Longmate, 47, an officer in the Derbyshire Constabulary, was dismissed from the force as the 2015 incident came to light in 2020.

As per the BBC, Matthew Longmate, married with two children, had a "stellar career" in the force aside from the 2015 incident in Chesterfield, where he was found involved in s*xual activities with a drunk woman in a marked police patrol car. Officer Daniel Nash, Longmate's colleague, was originally the officer against whom the woman filed a complaint in 2020.

Suffering from cancer, Nash passed away in September last year, declaring Longmate as the second officer involved in the incident in his last video. The trial against Longmate started after the video came to light in November 2023.

Judge Christopher Hehir decided to be “very lenient” with Matthew Longmate

A Police patrol car in Derbyshire (Image via X/@DerbysSpecials)

The incident behind the trial, which took place in Chesterfield in October 2015, originally included two guilty officers, Matthew Longmate and Daniel Nash.

Both the officers were on duty in a marked police car on the night of the incident, when they came across a woman in the Chesterfield town center. The woman was drunk and had reportedly been kicked out of a nightclub. The officers first offered to drop her home, after which the three were reportedly involved in s*xual activities in the same police car.

The incident first came to light in 2020, when the woman filed a formal police complaint against Daniel Nash, who allegedly attempted to have s*x with her again.

Daniel Nash, allegedly a “serial s*x offender,” faced 13 other charges of misconduct at the time, and was spared a lengthy sentence in August 2023. Nash was diagnosed with cancer and passed away a month later.

Before his death, Nash purportedly recorded a video interview of himself, in which he identified Longmate as the “other office involved in the Chesterfield incident in 2015.”

Simon Blatchly, the Deputy Chief Constable in Derbyshire Constabulary, had commented on Longmate’s guilty verdict in November 2023, saying:

“Longmate not only failed to protect, but actively sought to abuse his position while on patrol. If you know of any other officer or staff member who is behaving in a manner that does not fit their role as a member of Derbyshire Constabulary, then I would urge you to contact the force.”

In his sentence hearing at the Southwark Crown Court, Matthew Longmate first attempted to pin all the blame on Nash. When that backfired in light of Nash’s last revelation video, the officer admitted that he had decided to have s*x with the woman in a “moment of madness” and had been encouraged to do so by his colleague.

According to BBC, Longmate also stated:

“I’m in no doubt this has had a considerable impact on her life.”

Besides this incident, Matthew Longmate reportedly had a “stellar career” in the police force and had even been praised for saving a vulnerable woman’s life once. Having heard his statement, Judge Hehir said:

“What a pity it is that you threw all of that away in a few moments of madness that night. The just course is to bring this sad and sorry tale to its end with a final act of mercy.”

With that, Matthew Longmate was given a suspended 12-month jail sentence and was also asked to pay the legal cost of £3,500 and complete 100 hours of unpaid service.

According to BBC, Judge Hehir stated he didn’t want to send Longmate to jail when Nash had escaped his sentence due to his illness. He mentioned that prison overcrowding also played a key factor in his judgment.