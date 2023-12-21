Who is Max Ehrich? Demi Lovato's former fiancé seemingly shares concerning Instagram post in the wake of the singer's engagement to Jordan Jutes

American singer Demi Lovato is celebrating her engagement to boyfriend Jordan Lutes. However, an alleged post by @maxmsuicehrich, claiming to be Ehrich, her former fiancé, has caused some stir.

Lovato announced her engagement to Lutes in an Instagram post shared on Monday, December 18, 2023. In response, the aforementioned IG user shared a post stating that he will love Lovato forever. The post claimed that she would not be happy without him, and added:

"I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything for love, but unfortunately I was prevented from talking to Demetria, especially prevented by you @_maxlea_ you’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me."

Note: @_maxlea_ is the head of security and chief of staff of Demi Lovato.

Ehrich is an American actor and singer hailing from Marlboro, New Jersey. He is known for playing Fenmore Baldwin on the CBS TV Show, The Young and the Restless from 2012 to 2015.

His work on the soap opera won him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2013. He has also appeared in the Netflix movie Walk. Ride. Rodeo, and Disney's High School Musical 3: Senior Year

The account claiming to be Max Ehrich has a handful of posts of the former couple and seems to have been created hours ago.

Max Ehrich clarified that the IG post related to Demi Lovato was from a fake account

In March 2020, US Weekly confirmed Max Ehrich was dating Demi Lovato. By July 2020 it was revealed that the couple was engaged however by September 2020, fans were shocked to learn they called off their engagement.

While Ehrich and Demi Lovato's break up was private, the news was soon followed by the release of her break-up song Still Have Me. Ehrich back then took to IG to rant about how she used him, going as far as commenting under one of her posts and accusing her of using their failed relationship for clout.

In 2021, the Disney star opened up about their split with Glamour magazine, stating that she felt too "queer" to be dating a "cis man."

"I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex," she added.

Since then the two have moved on with Max Ehrich dating Mariah Angelic (briefly) and Lovato first being linked with Noah Cyrus and then dating Jordan Lutes.

As news of Ehrich's alleged concerning post spread, the actor took to his Instagram Story to clarify his stance.

Max's IG story (Image via Instagram/ @maxehrich)

Stating that the chapter of their "shared life" is "closed peacefully and privately," he added:

"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated."

Wishing her the best, he asked his followers and her fans to remove him from the narrative so that the fake accounts and posts lose their relevance.

Demi Lovato has not released any statement about the development.