Who was Melody Ivie? Preschool teacher identified as one of three elderly victims killed in Farmington shooting

On May 15, 2023, at around 10:56 am, a tragic incident occurred in a residential area of Farmington. Three individuals over the age of 70, who were driving through the area, lost their lives as a result of an open fire by a gunman. The victims have been identified as Gwendolyn Schofield (97), Melody Ivie (73), and Shirley Voita (79), according to authorities.

Police reported that the shooter was identified as 18-year-old Beau Wilson, a student at Farmington High School. He was shot down by officers at the scene of the crime at 11:06 am.

Farmington mourns the death of victims

Albuquerque Journal reported that during the incident, Melody Ivie and her mother, Gwendolyn Schofield, were going to pick up a grandchild from school when they were both gunned down.

According to a report by Albuquerque Journal, Melody Ivie and her mother were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and teachers. Family, friends, and relatives mourn their death and have expressed their condolences.

Bonnie Kennedy, a longtime friend and fellow member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told Albuquerque Journal that Gwendolyn Schofield had been a teacher for over 40 years and resided in an apartment beneath Melody's home.

Bonnie also spoke about Melody's unfortunate demise and told Albuquerque Journal:

"I don’t hate the shooter but it was very unfair, he took a valuable person away from us, and all the little children that loved her and could love her."

According to Albuquerque Journal, Melody Ivie has run the Ivie League Preschool, which is located about a few blocks west of the shooting site, since the early 1980s.

State Representative Mark Duncan, who is married to Melody's niece, told Albuquerque Journal:

"These are women whose whole entire life was devoted to their family, to their church and to their community."

Albuquerque Journal also reported that on Monday, community members, residents, family, and friends organized a vigil where they held candles and a group prayer at Hills Church Farmington to honor the victims.

Authorities reported that on Monday, at least 150 rounds were fired by the teenage gunman fired and responding officers in a neighborhood which is located about 15 miles south of the border with Colorado.

New York Post reported that Beau Wilson fired with three different weapons, including an AR-style rifle which he legally bought in November following his 18th birthday, while the two other guns belonged to family members.

On May 16, 2023, Farmington Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy told reporters:

"This incident appears to be purely random. It had no specific targets or motives to be identified at this time."

Police also reported that Beau opened fire at 10:56 am, and officers responded to the scene by 11:02 am. Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy mentioned that they were flooded with hundreds of 911 calls during the incident.

Officer Rachel Discenza fired the fatal shot at Beau, who exchanged bullets at the same time.

Farmington shooting remains under investigation

According to New York Post, video footage revealed Beau Wilson, who was wearing black, pacing around the church driveway while he had what seemed to be a handgun with a long, high-capacity magazine.

Six others, including two police officers, Rachel Discenza from the Farmington Police Department and Andreas Stamatiadas from New Mexico State Police, were injured in the shooting.

Although multiple residences were hit by bullets, Beau Wilson was primarily targeting vehicles, as all his deceased victims were shot while driving through the neighborhood.

According to the police, since no links have been found between the suspect and the victims, there has not been a motive or target(s) determined as of yet.

New York Post reported that the teenager had a history of minor infractions but nothing serious, and officers also believe that he was dealing with mental health issues.

The shooting is still under investigation, and authorities will be releasing more information and body camera footage in the upcoming days.

