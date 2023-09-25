Who did MHD kill? All about the French rapper in wake of 12-year prison sentence

Rapper MHD has been sentenced to 12 years for his involvement in a murder incident that took place in 2018. The victim was a 23-year-old man named Loic K and during the investigation, MHD's name also came up after his car was reportedly seen at the murder spot.

Also known as Mohamed Sylla, his trial began this month and he was taken to the court along with eight co-defendants. Five of the eight were given a sentencing of 10 and 18 years by the court. The five accused did not plead guilty but they can still appeal in 10 days.

The prosecutors intended for a sentencing of 18 years for Sylla and of 13 to 20 years for the rest of the accused.

MHD has released three albums in his successful career

MHD developed an interest in music at a very young age. While speaking to Le Parisien in 2016, he said that his father was Guinean and his mother was Senegalese. He had four siblings and delivered pizza before pursuing his career as a rapper.

"Last summer, on vacation, I improvised a rap, filmed myself and posted it on social media. The next day, there were thousands of shares. So when I returned to the city, I wrote new songs, we filmed them in the neighborhoods. And it created a buzz!," he said.

He said that his music is like him and apart from being friendly, it is inspired by his family's records. The 29-year-old also stated that he wants his brothers and parents to enjoy his singles, and a few record albums have also approached him.

His self-titled debut album was eventually released in 2016 and it reached on top of the charts. He released two more albums between 2018 and 2021, titled 19 and Mansa.

MHD also released an EP titled Afro Tap in 2018. He is known for his singles like A kele nta, Bravo, Intro Mansa, Tek Tek, and more.

MHD was arrested in 2019 on some severe charges

According to the Independent, Loic was reportedly hit by MHD's car in 2018 following which the former was attacked by a group of people. Loic was eventually stabbed by someone from the group, leading to his death. The incident happened at Cite des Chaufourniers.

An investigation was launched and Sylla was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder in 2019.

Loic's assault and murder were recorded on video by a resident where Sylla's car was spotted at the place. Some witnesses identified him through his hairstyle and outfit. The Guardian states that the car was later discovered in an abandoned condition inside a park.

He was released in July 2020, and his attorney Elise Arfi also confirmed the same. Speaking to Agence France-Presse, a source said that his committal warrant expired before his release. He had previously requested for release due to his health issues but they were rejected by the court.