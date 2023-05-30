Who is Nathan Cole Bahr? Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect over homicide in Eldora Iowa 

On Friday, May 26, authorities in Eldora, Iowa, announced that there is a manhunt underway for suspected killer Nathan Cole Bahr. The Eldora Police Department claimed that the 29-year-old is considered a primary suspect in the murder of a woman. While the victim's name has not been confirmed by authorities, a man named Nick Folson claimed on Facebook that she was his sister, Desiree Folsom.

The Eldora Police believe that Nathan Cole Bahr may have fled the scene of the murder in a gray Toyota Camry, with a license plate reading KHA681. Authorities consider the suspect armed and dangerous, and have asked members of the public not to approach him.

Timeline of the manhunt for Nathan Cole Bahr

Eldora Police noted that they receive reports of the killing at approximately 5:45 am. They responded to the call at 1401 17th Avenue, where they found the deceased female victim.According to Heavy, authorities announced the search for Nathan Cole Bahr just hours after the victim was murdered.

While officials did not disclose the identity of the victim, Nick Folsom commented on the post that the victim was most likely his sister, Desiree Folsom.

Folsom wrote:

"I'm almost positive he killed my sister. Please bring him to justice."

Freshers Live News reported that several witnesses have said that there is reason to believe the victim was Desiree Folsom, who reportedly knew Nathan Cole Bahr. The nature of their association with each other has not been revealed by authorities.

In a separate post, Nick Folsom explained the situation further.

Folsom wrote:

“Many of you may not know I have 3 half sisters. We weren’t allowed to be very close growing up because of family disagreements and human struggles."

The online post continued:

"My sister, Desiree, was found unresponsive yesterday morning as a victim of what appears to have been a homicide. This man is the main suspect. Please keep an eye out if you happen to be in the Eldora/Iowa Falls area.”

Authorities noted that the suspect had his most recent listed address in Waverly, Iowa. He has also resided in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Georgia. Officials believe that he may draw on connections in these places in order to hide from the law.

During the course of the manhunt, the Eldora Police Department collaborated with he Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, Eldora Emergency Management, and Eldora Emergency Medical Services.

Officials have not revealed how Nathan Cole Bahr emerged as a suspect in the case. The case currently remains under investigation by the Eldora Police Department. The victim's cause of death has not been disclosed.

