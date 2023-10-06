Who owns Bucees? Charges against co-founder's son explored amid secret recordings scandal 

Mitchell Wasek, the son of one of the co-founders of American convenience store company Bucees, owned by Arch Aplin III, is facing more than 24 charges for secret recording. The 28-year-old law student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas was accused of placing hidden cameras in the bathrooms of his father, Don Wasek’s luxurious Texas lake house and other properties to spy on guests.

According to reports, Mitchell was arrested on Tuesday, October 3, in Travis County for secretly recording about 13 people who used the bathrooms. Texas authorities stated in the arrest affidavit that he captured the unaware guests while they were changing clothes, showering, using the toilet, and even when they were engaging in physical intimacy. Apart from Donald Wasek’s lake house, Mitchell also installed cameras inside his apartment at The Village, Dallas.

Court records show that Bucees’ co-founder’s 28-year-old son is facing 28 charges of invasive visual recording, a felony at the state jail level. However, he was released later on a bond amount of $280,000. Mitchell’s attorney said he would review the case and submit his response in court filings.

How did the case against Bucees' co-founder's son unfold?

As per court records, the case against Mitchell Wasek, the son of Bucees' co-founder, began in May 2023, when the Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to a telephone complaint alleging improper photography at a home by Lake Travis. Property records from the Travis Central Appraisal District listed the owner of the multi-million dollar guest house as Don Wasek, the co-founder of Bucees.

Court records stated that a woman, along with a few of her friends and Mitchell Wasek, visited the lake house as guests. But one of her friends, who works in cybersecurity at the U.S. Department of Defense, spotted a charging port with a hidden camera plugged into the bathroom wall.

The group of friends took the camera and left with it. On its memory card, they found dozens of footage of themselves and other guests in the bedrooms and bathrooms at Mitchell’s apartment in The Village and his father’s lake house.

A deputy from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit:

“They were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom, and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed.”

As per the affidavit, the content of the memory card containing the videos dates back to 2021. There were also files from a vacation home in Colorado’s Telluride and a downtown condo in Austin, both owned by Mitchell’s parents, as per property records. Amazon records of Mitchell Wasek showed that he purchased half a dozen spy cameras, as stated by the affidavit.

Authorities found 68 video files of around 13 people while reviewing the footage. Two of the guests staying at the lake house said they filed a police complaint in Dallas and handed the camera over to the Dallas Police Department. However, the affidavit claimed that a spokesperson for Dallas police was unable to confirm the involvement of the police department.

If Bucees’ co-founder Don Wasek’s son gets convicted of the allegations in court, he might face up to two years for each count in a state jail.