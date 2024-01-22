Who owns Moana Bikini? Australian swimsuit company responds to backlash over promoting male model in women’s bathing suit

Moana Bikini, an Australian swimwear brand owned by fitness personality Karina Irby, featured a male model in one of their recent promotional shoots. Soon after that, the bikini brand started receiving criticism online. The controversy arose when the brand shared a video on Instagram showcasing model Jake Young confidently sporting the 'sugar slinky one-piece,' priced at $130.

With over half a million followers, Moana Bikini has gained popularity for its commitment to designing swimwear for "every body." However, the inclusion of a male model in a traditionally female-focused industry has ignited a debate among followers.

Moana Bikini shared the video featuring Jake with the caption, "Obsessed with this look." Soon after, the post went viral, and internet users started calling out the brand for featuring a male model in a bikini.

Social media users criticize Moana Bikini brand for featuring male model in bikini

As internet users came across the post of a bikini brand featuring Jake in a bikini, they reacted by saying,

"Men seem to be trying to take over everything women hold sacred."

Our safe spaces, our identity, and now our fashion." Another expressed dissatisfaction with the brand's attempt to be "woke," stating,

"This is not how you empower women; this is once again giving men the power over us and saying they do it better."

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@moana_bikini)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@moana_bikini)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@moana_bikini)

Model Jake Young responded to the negativity by emphasizing that he has never claimed to be a woman and that the post aims to empower a minority. He asserted,

"Your hate is a reflection of your own insecurities, not mine."

Jake Young's reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@moana_bikini)

Moana Bikini shared a statement after receiving massive backlash online

The bikini brand stood by its decision, responding to critics with a straightforward statement:

"If Jake in our bikini upsets you that much, we feel as though this may be a you problem."

The brand reinforced its commitment to inclusivity, asserting that it has always been one of the most inclusive and empowering brands, celebrating diversity in size, style, race, ethnicity, body shape, gender, and s*xual orientation.

Some social media users defended the brand's choice, commending its dedication to inclusivity. One user thanked Moana Bikini for being inclusive in sizing and models, citing it as the primary reason for continued support.

A spokesperson for Moana Bikini addressed the backlash, saying,

"We find it quite absurd that people would cherry-pick this one individual post from our 13 years of business to make a wild statement about us not being empowering to women."

The spokesperson added,

"Imagine living a life where you choose to be offended by something and stick around, comment and engage only to make yourself more and more angry"

The spokesperson dismissed claims that the brand is not empowering women, emphasizing its long-standing commitment to inclusivity.