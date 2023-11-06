Who was Pastor Bubba Copeland married to? All about his wife and family as Alabama mayor dies by suicide 

Bubba Copeland, an Alabama mayor, died by suicide on Friday, November 3, just days after a media outlet, 1819 News, published a story claiming that he had a “secret life” and featured images of him wearing women’s clothing and makeup.

The blog alleged that Bubba Copeland had a secret life as a transgender woman who had multiple social media accounts under the pseudonym “Brittini Blaire Summerlin.” The report by 1819 News further claimed that Copeland posted explicit material and provocative images of himself.

As the story went viral on November 1, 2023, Bubba Copeland said he had become a subject of “internet hate” during a congregation on Wednesday that was livestreamed on Facebook. He apologized for the “embarrassment” and said he only did so to relieve his stress and have fun. The Mayor also talked about how it was only his wife, Angela, who knew about his “hobby.”

Bubba Copeland was married to Angela Copeland, a Smiths Station Panther. The couple was married for many years and share three kids, Carter, AbbyKate, and Ally Catherine.

“I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home”: Details about Bubba Copeland’s wife explored as the Mayor dies by suicide after the 1819 News exposé

1819 News and the news reporter Craig Monger have been in the news since he published the article about Bubba Copeland and claimed that the Mayor leads a "secret life" where he dresses up in his wife’s clothes and takes pictures to post on his secret social media accounts.

As the article went viral, Bubba Copeland talked about how he was attacked on social media. He also confessed to taking pictures with his wife.

“Yes, I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home in an attempt of humor because I know I’m not a handsome man nor a beautiful woman, either. I apologize for any embarrassment caused by my private, personal life."

Bubba Copeland clarified how his wife, Angela Copeland, was aware of these activities and had no problem with his alleged “secret life.” He further said that this practice had nothing to do with him being a Mayor.

“What I do in private life has nothing to do with what I do in my holy life. Does this have any effect on me being mayor, that I sometimes put on a dress or sometimes put on makeup? Does that have anything to do whatsoever with me being mayor or being a pastor?”

Angela Copeland was actively involved in Smith Station and has been serving and teaching at Smiths Station Junior High School for 15 years.

After graduating from Russell County High School in 2005, Copeland’s wife completed her education at Auburn University after she gained a degree in B.S. in Early Education. She mentioned in her bio on Smiths Station Junior High School’s website that she received a Career Tech Endorsement certification announcing how she was fit and certified to teach career and technical classes.

Copeland leaves behind a family comprising of his wife and three kids, who are reportedly devastated by the loss. At the moment, nobody from the family has spoken up about the tragic news. However, the world of social media continues to bash 1819 News and their reporter for the alleged exposé.