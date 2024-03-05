Who is Patrick Ryan, and why is he trending on Twitter? Viral video controversy explained

An alleged NSFW video of Patrick Ryan, a former football player from Miami, Florida, was leaked online in early March. The source where the footage was uploaded is unknown, but several reposts of the same on X (formerly Twitter) led to the 33-year-old trending on the platform.

The short clip triggered a plethora of reactions from netizens, who were both shocked and concerned about Patrick’s well-being.

Whether or not the person in the clip is Patrick Ryan is not confirmed. Due to its explicit nature, grave details about the video will not be elucidated. But it can be informed that the viral clip brought Patrick’s s*xual orientation under scrutiny and speculations.

Patrick Ryan's football career discussed in brief as alleged leaked video prompts reactions online

Patrick Ryan ventured out on his football journey at the Gateway Charter High School in Fort Myers, Florida. He was a part of the school’s football team. During his senior year, he contributed to the team’s 6-3 record.

He continued to hone his skills at West Virginia State University. In 2009, Patrick set three records — most passing yards in a season, most passing touchdowns in a game and most passing yards in a game.

After his time at the NCAA Division II in West Virginia, Patrick transferred to Eastern Illinois University, but he couldn't play that season because of NCAA transfer regulations.

Patrick’s most recognized contribution to American football is his participation in the National Arena League. He competed for the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks in the quarterback position. The former player also played at the Indoor Football League for the Cedar Rapids River Kings.

Apart from his athletic side, Patrick also worked as an actor and model, featuring on the cover of MQM magazine. The former quarterback was part of a Puma advertisement campaign, where he showcased his appeal beyond the football arena.

Patrick Ryan briefly appeared on the second season of HBO’s Ballers, sharing the screen with popular actors like Rob Corddry and Dwayne Johnson.

Netizens reacted to Patrick Ryan's supposed leaked video

Another man was seen in Patrick's apparent leaked footage, leading to many questioning his s*xuality. It was alleged that he has a wife and a family. However, some users across X said that the athlete should not have been outed like that.

The other man, who was partially seen in the clip, likely filmed it. Though it's unclear if they were the same person who leaked the video online, netizens criticized the perpetrator. They sympathized with Patrick and prayed for his peace of mind, as such incidents can take a toll on one's mental health.

Several people, who previously did not know about Patrick, also stumbled upon the viral video, increasing their curiosity.

A direct response from Patrick Ryan over the leaked video is yet to be reported.