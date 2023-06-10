Who did Paul Geoffrey play in Better Call Saul? Excalibur star dies aged 68

Actor Paul Geoffrey passed away recently at the age of 68 on June 3, 2023, following a long battle with cancer. He appeared in a small role as a tailor in the AMC series Better Call Saul. All those who had known Geoffrey over the years paid tribute to him on different social media platforms.

Actor, songwriter, and composer Jonathan David Dixon wrote on Facebook that he first met Paul at a gallery opening in Santa Fe in 2003 and Jonathan was a manager of the gallery at the time.

Jonathan mentioned that Paul spoke to him, saying that he left acting to live a normal family life and moved to the US with his wife to raise his children. He added:

"That was striking. He didn't drop out of acting because of lack of success. He dropped out because he *was* a success, but having a successful acting career didn't allow for a balanced life in other areas."

Jonathan further stated that he last met Paul in 2021 and they were working on a video project together.

Paul Geoffrey also pursued a career as a real estate broker and director of an art gallery

Paul Geoffrey appeared in a few films and TV shows (Image via renmusb1/Twitter)

Born on February 12, 1955, Paul Geoffrey was residing in Santa Fe for all these years. After finishing his education in England, he started his career on stage in 1978 and appeared as John Daly in a revival of Waters of the Moon at the Haymarket Theatre Royal, London.

Paul eventually gained recognition for playing classical roles and he became popular for his performances in literary adaptations and period drama. He played important roles in films like Excalibur, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, Anna Karenina, Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story, and Wuthering Heights.

Paul Geoffrey made guest appearances on TV shows like Better Call Saul and Get Shorty. He was specifically known for his appearance in Better Call Saul where he played the role of a tailor taking measurements for the new suit of Jimmy McGill.

Paul even addressed his role in an interview with the Santa Fe New Mexican in 2014. He said that he was trying his luck in acting but was not so confident because he was absent for a long time from the screen. He continued:

"Then I was back here and I got a call early one morning and I said, It's not to play a dead guy, is it? But no, there were lines and I drove to Albuquerque learning my lines as I drove. I got the part and it was a nice little bit on Better Call Saul, the sequel/prequel to Breaking Bad."

Geoffrey was married to actress Belinda Sinclair but they got divorced. He then tied the knot with Sue Taylor and shifted to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he pursued a career as a real estate broker and director of a contemporary art gallery.

Apart from Sue, Paul Geoffrey is survived by their children, Alex, Oliver, and Daisy.

